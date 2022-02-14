Shibani Mukerji, an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and associate director of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Neuro-infectious Diseases Unit, echoed Maley’s assessment, saying that her clinic has been extremely busy, and that she expects future cases to follow patterns set by previous variants.

“Every wave just increases the spike in the number of outpatient visits related to symptoms that are thought to be associated with COVID,” Mukerji said.

Nahid Bhadelia, co-lead of the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness’ long COVID program, director of the Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research, and an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center, said during a recent media briefing that long COVID studies have uncovered possible links to diabetes, high levels of virus while ill, and Epstein-Barr virus. Also, the idea that some virus may persist even after the acute phase has been bolstered by a study of gastrointestinal symptoms in pediatric cases that found virus three months after acute illness ended, Bhadelia said.

“Could this be something where the virus finds a reservoir and then evokes some sort of immune response, or is it damage that happened in the acute setting, or is it misfiring of your immune system?” Bhadelia said. “The reasons remain unclear. There is still a lot of work ahead.”

Maley said evidence is mounting that an abnormal immune response is at play, leading to heightened inflammation that may be responsible for some symptoms.

Maley, who established Beth Israel’s Critical Illness and COVID-19 Survivorship Program in early 2021, said patients and staff have doubled in number over the past six months, with 10 to 15 new patients coming in each week.

“Our clinic and clinics around the country are all struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of people, and wait times are getting longer,” he said. “If we had twice as many people, we would still be busy every day all day. But most health care workforces have lost substantial numbers of staff, so I’m not holding my breath.”

Since the clinic was opened, Maley said the majority of patients have improved, if at different speeds. Symptoms that can be treated with physical rehabilitation, like shortness of breath, tend to improve the quickest, while those related to neurological impacts, such as brain fog, can linger longer.

Maley emphasized that long COVID is a very real illness. Evidence is also mounting that an abnormal immune response is at play, leading to heightened inflammation that may be responsible for some symptoms. The root cause of that overactive immune response remains mysterious, with researchers examining whether viral particles left over from the main infection continue to trigger the immune system. Maley said that there may also be a genetic component, with some people predisposed to this type of immune response.

Eva-Maria Ratai, an investigator in Massachusetts General Hospital’s Department of Radiology and an associate professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School, has focused her work on the neurological aspects of the condition. Ratai, who published MRI research in November 2020 showing COVID’s impacts on the brain to be similar to oxygen deprivation, is beginning a new study to explore neurological aspects of long COVID using medical imaging. The NIH-funded, five-center study seeks to enroll 200 people who will undergo a thorough physical exam, cognitive testing, and MRIs, with follow-up in two years.

“A lot seems to point to neuroinflammation,” Ratai said. “It seems in these patients — even after the acute phase — there is still some neuroinflammation going on that may lead to brain fog or these other things.”