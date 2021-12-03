Abercrombie has been taking two courses a semester since his return. He is determined to graduate, this time as a member of the class of 2023. This semester he is taking microeconomics and a course on Greek mythology.

For the most part, Abercrombie says his return to Harvard has been what he expected. “It’s definitely busy. The classes can be difficult … But it’s Harvard,” he said with a shrug and a smile. “It’s a fun experience and feels good to get things rolling again.”

One of the most difficult parts of being back in School has been getting his schedule right, he said, because of the hours of daily care and physical rehabilitation he requires. But he and his parents, who live on campus with him, have developed a routine:

Up about 7 a.m., he is put in a specialized vest, then given a nebulizer treatment to clear his airways. After catching up on ESPN and eating breakfast, he does range-of-motion exercises to keep his joints from stiffening. This happens twice a day. On days he doesn’t have his 10:30 a.m. economics class, showering comes next, and then he’s back in bed to warm up.

“People with spinal cord injuries, they have trouble regulating their temperature,” Abercrombie explained. “So out of the shower, I’m all wet and cold, and so they’ll put me back in bed and just give me a few blankets so I’ll warm up.”

The morning routine takes about three to four hours. Lately his parents have had to take over all of his care because the pandemic made recruiting nurses harder. Whatever class he has that day determines what time he heads out, what homework he does, and sometimes which tutoring session and professor he meets.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Some days he has chiropractor appointments at the Harvard Athletics Complex, and twice a week he works out at Journey Forward, a therapy center about a half hour away in Canton, Mass., for people with spinal-cord injuries. The workouts are mainly to keep his muscle tone intact with the hope that his body will eventually recognize the signals his brain is sending and generate recovery or movement. In 2019, he was able to walk on a robotic treadmill called a Lokomat for the first time.

Ever the athlete, it’s at these rehab workouts where Abercrombie truly comes alive, often smiling as trainers put him through exercises like helping him furiously rotate an arm cycle machine or standing him up on a power plate machine for a whole-body vibration.

“They’re very knowledgeable. They’re not afraid to put their hands on me,” Abercrombie said. “They’re always pushing me as hard as I can go to make sure I get the most out of the exercise we are doing. … It brings back old football days of hard work … and just the mindset to keep pushing and never give up.”

Abercrombie also has a specialized exercise bike in his room. He tries to get on it at least three times a week when he has the time. “That’s pretty much like the whole productive part of the day,” Abercrombie said.

Ben’s evening routine starts around 6 p.m. when he stands up for an hour in his wheelchair. Dinner comes next, and he’s in bed around 8:30 p.m. for more exercises, another respiratory treatment, and hour-long breathing exercises on a ventilator. The nighttime routine lasts usually well past midnight.

“A good day is getting all my goals accomplished,” Abercrombie said. “It’s nice to keep a fast, steady pace moving so I can get everything completed to where I can get some sleep. And my parents need some sleep, too.”