A chance to focus on an academic passion at Oxford

Michael Y. Cheng

Hometown: Philadelphia and Wynnewood, Pa.

Concentrations: History and Mathematics, concurrent master’s degree in Computer Science

The rich rowing tradition at the University of Oxford was one of the reasons Michael Y. Cheng wanted to attend the university and apply for a Rhodes Scholarship. A recent convert to the sport, Cheng taught himself to swim last year in order to try out for the men’s varsity lightweight crew team, and earning a spot on the team was “the thing I am most proud of,” he said.

Cheng expressed gratitude to coaches Ian Accomando and Jesse Foglia in particular for the one-on-one coaching they provided during the pandemic.

“When I got to Harvard, I didn’t really have a community, and joining the team junior year gave me that. I am especially grateful to my coaches,” he said. “I was a complete novice and was quite unathletic growing up, so getting that kind of attention is something I’ll always be grateful for. Rowing helped me develop an imagination, a sense that things in my life, or in the world, don’t have to stay the way they are.”

That sense of possibilities also fueled the history and mathematics concentrator’s academic plans to pursue a master of science in energy systems at Oxford. He’s also very much looking forward to having a chance to focus on just one field as a graduate student.

“I’m looking forward to having the chance to develop expertise, do cutting-edge research, and then figure out what I want to do,” said Cheng.

He also wants to develop his leadership skills to emulate his coaches and mentors at Harvard who helped him succeed on the rowing team and navigate the Rhodes application process.

“I won this scholarship, but It took a team to get me here,” he said.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Elizabeth Guo

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Concentration: Physics

Elizabeth Guo is always looking for ways to bridge her interests in law, policy, and science. At Harvard, she studies nanoscale quantum materials as a researcher in the Hoffman Lab and uses statistics and other quantitative measures to design ways to make the U.S. justice system fairer and more efficient as a researcher at the Access to Justice Lab at Harvard Law School.

These experiences, as well as an internship with Quantum Undergraduate Research at IBM and Princeton, helped shape her interdisciplinary approach to current issues in technology policy and law.

She plans to continue this intersectional work at Oxford in both mathematical and theoretical physics and social science of the internet as a master’s student. In 2024, Guo will matriculate at Harvard Law School.

“I think it’s really important for people with science backgrounds in general to have a seat at the table in policy discussions, and I’m excited to blend together my passions and figure out how to make a difference in these spaces,” she said.

Guo was an active member of the physics department during her time at Harvard, both academically and as the chair of Undergraduate Women in Physics. She was excited to see that two other women concentrating in physics also were Rhodes recipients this year.

“I’m very passionate about gender inclusivity in science, and I’ve worked towards building a more inclusive, diverse, welcoming, and joyful atmosphere within the department, so this is very exciting,” said Guo.

“Being a physics student has really taught me to be open minded and creative, and I’ve developed a passion for diving into problem solving because of that,” added Guo, who is a member of the Harvard College Honor Council and a news editor at the Harvard Crimson. “I feel so lucky to have this opportunity to figure out how I can best make a difference.”