Jordan Bliss Perry ’21

Latin Salutatory

For Jordan Bliss Perry ’21, classic languages and computer science share an enthralling appeal. Beyond the obscure words and arcane symbols, both hold mysteries to solve, surprises to unlock.

Perry, who has studied Latin since sixth grade and Greek since 11th grade, did so because both languages represented puzzles to his young and curious mind. When he took CS-50, Harvard’s introductory computer science class, as a first-year, writing code struck him as a modern-day language with its own syntax. He was smitten, and became a joint concentrator in computer sciences and classic languages.

“When studying Latin and Greek, you have all these cryptic texts, where every word is placed in a certain position as part of an intricate arrangement,” said Perry, a native of New York City. “When writing code, you see how all the different parts and the syntax fit together. They share a sort of similar mode of thinking.”

Drawing upon his experience as a student of computer science and the classics, Perry will address how those two fields complement each other in his speech. Technology, Perry said, should not be seen as an end in itself but as something that can be applied to other fields of study and a means to change traditional forms of knowledge. His senior thesis deals with the use of machine learning models and artificial intelligence to figure out the authenticity of certain letters that have been attributed to Plato, the Greek philosopher.

“The real power of the Harvard education is that it trains us to think in multiple ways; it trains us to combine different disciplines and fields of study,” said Perry.

Perry’s speech will also feature a nod to the pandemic and the role of both science and the arts in helping humanity through it. Developing a vaccine against COVID-19 was a triumph of science, but the arts helped people maintain some sanity and endure it, he said.

After graduation, Perry will move to Washington, D.C., to work as a software engineer for a company that specializes in big data analytics, but he hasn’t ruled out the option of graduate school to deepen his study of the classics. In the meantime, he will continue to draw inspiration from the literary pieces in Latin and Greek he has studied in the last decade. He keeps a copy of Horace’s poems by his bedside.

Said Perry, “In our technological and digital world, having an education in the classics has given me an appreciation for both aesthetics and the human condition, and a certain artistry that I can draw upon and bring to the table even in a computer science context.”