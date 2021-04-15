In the newly renovated Houghton Library, the building’s original details now pair with modern enhancements. Sleek, lighted display cases line the walls of the freshly painted foyer, letting visitors easily engage with collection items. Large overhead lamps glow above gleaming wooden tables in the reading room, which boasts a new group study room to encourage collaborative work. An inviting plaza in front connects to wheelchair-accessible paths at the building’s entrance, and a new elevator, restrooms, and other features vastly improve the building’s physical accessibility.

The only missing piece is the library’s patrons and visitors — but when it is safe to reopen the building, they’ll find it more welcoming and accessible than ever before.

February marked the completion of Houghton Library’s 16-month project to renovate the world-renowned primary-source research center and teaching laboratory. The renovation was led by Ann Beha Architects in partnership with the Faculty of Arts and Sciences’ Office of Physical Resources and Planning.