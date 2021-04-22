The American Academy of Arts & Sciences announced today more than 250 new members have been elected to join, including nine from the Harvard community.

Below are the newly elected members:

Teju Cole

Gore Vidal Professor of the Practice of Creative Writing in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS)



Evelynn Hammonds

Chair of the Department of the History of Science, Barbara Gutmann Rosenkrantz Professor of the History of Science, and professor of African and African American Studies in FAS



Sheila Jasanoff

Pforzheimer Professor of Science and Technology Studies at Harvard Kennedy School



David Moss

Paul Whiton Cherington Professor at Harvard Business School

Rosalind Segal

Dean for Graduate Education at Harvard Medical School (HMS)



Stefanie Stantcheva

Professor of economics in FAS

Ashvin Vishwanath

Professor of physics in FAS

Hao Wu

Asa and Patricia Springer Professor of Structural Biology and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at HMS

Amir Yacoby

Professor of physics and of applied physics in FAS



Visit here for a list of the 2020 Academy members from Harvard.