The American Academy of Arts & Sciences announced today more than 250 new members have been elected to join, including nine from the Harvard community.
Below are the newly elected members:
Teju Cole
Gore Vidal Professor of the Practice of Creative Writing in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS)
Evelynn Hammonds
Chair of the Department of the History of Science, Barbara Gutmann Rosenkrantz Professor of the History of Science, and professor of African and African American Studies in FAS
Sheila Jasanoff
Pforzheimer Professor of Science and Technology Studies at Harvard Kennedy School
David Moss
Paul Whiton Cherington Professor at Harvard Business School
Rosalind Segal
Dean for Graduate Education at Harvard Medical School (HMS)
Stefanie Stantcheva
Professor of economics in FAS
Ashvin Vishwanath
Professor of physics in FAS
Hao Wu
Asa and Patricia Springer Professor of Structural Biology and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at HMS
Amir Yacoby
Professor of physics and of applied physics in FAS
Visit here for a list of the 2020 Academy members from Harvard.