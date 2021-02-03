Casual conversations in a crowded classroom or on a busy street. Visits to a favorite café or courtyard. They’re the daily pleasures we long took for granted around Harvard’s campus. But they’ll have to wait.

While some students returned to campus last month amid safety protocols, others, along with most faculty and staff members, have been working remotely since last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit Harvard Square these days and it’s a lonely place, with plenty of parking. The University is functioning well, but there’s still much to miss amid the ongoing isolation and social distancing. Drawing from memories, we asked members of the Harvard community what they hope to see and do again, when COVID passes and we’re together again.