“The job of the super negro is to come into a predominantly white environment and make them less racist, give them shelter from being racist, and whenever they fall short, particularly when it comes to athletics, to be the savior.

“Did you feel any added burden to be some sort of cover or whisperer for race relations?” he asked.

“I haven’t heard it put that way before, but you do feel there’s extra pressure,” Blake said. There were times when he was around others “who hadn’t been around Black people very often, who lived a country club sort of lifestyle, around white people their whole lives, and so they’re asking questions that should’ve been asked 10 years earlier,” he said.

“So you do feel like you have to give them a sense of their privilege and what they’ve lived and that it may not be normal for other communities.”

Egi said that his was a slightly different experience because the basketball team was predominantly Black, as is head coach Tommy Amaker, who “did a really great job of cultivating a culture where we really didn’t feel the burden to start those conversations because he took it upon himself to start those conversations.”

As an example, he said that they might find articles in their lockers about Colin Kaepernick when he first took a knee. “And we sat down after practice,” he said, “and we discussed the article.” Being in a situation where he could discuss issues as they arose, with a coach who viewed it as an imperative, “was one of the most important parts of my Harvard experience.”

Thomas said that for herself, having peer support made a world of difference; and she particularly credited her sprints coach, Kebba Tolbert.

“One of the reasons I ended up choosing to run at Harvard was because of the Black student athlete community that I had found when visiting,” she said. “When I joined the track team, my coach was pretty new to Harvard, and he was a Black man. He had turned the sprints program around; he recruited me and a group of really accomplished, dedicated Black women. These women were amazing role models, and I felt so comfortable going to practice every day, knowing that I didn’t have anything to prove. I didn’t have to teach them anything about being a Black student athlete and having to navigate this hybrid identity of being a student and an athlete. We were all sharing that same experience and I got to look to them for guidance.”

In the end, Blake said that while he did feel extra pressure, “I always enjoyed it when I got through … and I’ll give credit to [tennis great and longtime gender-equality advocate] Billie Jean King, who said the pressure is a privilege. You have the pressure of doing this but then when you get through it, when you feel like you did something you succeeded in, be it in athletics or in educating, you feel like you accomplished something.”