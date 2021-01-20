Brandon Terry, assistant professor of African and African American Studies and of Social Studies, found Gorman’s poem and delivery wise and hoped Biden would lead by keeping its message in his thinking.

“We should not be ‘striving to form a union that is perfect,’” said Terry, quoting a favorite line from Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb.” “That is a fantasy of wholeness that can confuse quiet with peace, extort acquiescence to injustice, and teach us to celebrate myth instead of confront history. Instead, Gorman powerfully called us to step into our tragic inheritance and accept the responsibility of repairing it, inaugurating an era of ‘just redemption’ and democratic possibility — purposes that make our union worth our sacrifice and preservation.”

During the inaugural program, Joyce E. Chaplin, James Duncan Phillips Professor of Early American History, was struck by the performances of “Amazing Grace.”

“As far as I could tell, we heard only one song twice, ‘Amazing Grace,’ first in the U.S. Marine Band’s performance of ‘Fanfare on Amazing Grace’ and then sung by Garth Brooks. The hymn’s lyrics are by John Newton, an 18th-century enslaver who became an abolitionist. His words ‘a wretch like me’ acknowledge the human ability to sin, to do wrong,” Chaplin said. “The song became a Civil Rights Movement anthem, as a call for racial equality. I think the Biden-Harris administration, in repeating this song, was saying, loud and clear, that the United States’ original sin is white enslavement of Black people. And, historically, this is true, despite all the attempts in the last four years to say it isn’t.”

Terry noted that the overall tone of the day’s program “was appropriately muted and self-reflective about what has brought our aspirational democracy to the crises that threaten its persistence.”

“Progressive politicians usually speak in grand, sweeping terms about the arc of the moral universe or paint romantic pictures of American history, but Biden rightly foregrounded that ‘our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.’ More profoundly, he called this battle ‘perennial’ and reminded people that ‘victory is never assured.’”

John Stauffer, Sumner R. and Marshall S. Kates Professor of English and of African and African American Studies, saw the historical connection between Biden’s inaugural address and that of Abraham Lincoln during his first swearing-in in 1861, noting similar calls for togetherness and a recognition of the tenuousness of the institutions of the day.

“Both speeches emphasize the theme of unity amid deep division or disunion, while also acknowledging the fragility of democracy,” said Stauffer. “Biden connects our moment to Lincoln’s by referring to ‘this uncivil war’ while also emphasizing national unity.”

Stauffer also saw a through line in the circumstances of the inauguration. Lincoln delivered his address a month after the formation of the Confederacy, and Biden spoke two weeks after the insurrection in the Capitol.

“Biden borrowed from Lincoln’s elegant ending to his speech when he said ‘The better angels of our nature have always prevailed,’” said Stauffer. “Few Americans believed that national unity would prevail in the spring of 1861. Few do today. Still, it’s a noble gesture.”