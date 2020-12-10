Few people would readily admit that they’re biased when it comes to race, gender, age, class, or nationality. But virtually all of us have such prejudices, even if we aren’t consciously aware of them, according to Mahzarin Banaji, Cabot Professor of Social Ethics in the Department of Psychology, who studies implicit biases. The trick is figuring out what they are before we act on them in unjust or damaging ways.

Banaji was the featured speaker at an online seminar Tuesday, “Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People,” which was also the title of Banaji’s 2013 book, written with Anthony Greenwald. The presentation was part of Harvard’s first-ever University-wide faculty seminar.

“Precipitated in part by the national reckoning over race, in the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, the phrase ‘implicit bias’ has almost become a household word,” said moderator Judith Singer, Harvard’s senior vice provost for faculty development and diversity. Owing to the high interest on campus, Banaji was slated to present her talk on three different occasions, with the final one at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Banaji opened on Tuesday by recounting the “implicit association” experiments she had done at Yale and at Harvard. These were based on the work of psychologist Donald Hebb, who said that in basic learning, good and bad things are neurologically connected to certain associations. Banaji’s first experiments found, not surprisingly, that New Englanders associated good things with the Red Sox and bad things with the Yankees.

She then went further by replacing the sports teams with gay and straight, thin and fat, and Black and white. The responses were sometimes surprising: Shown a group of white and Asian faces, a test group at Yale associated the former more with American symbols though all the images were of U.S. citizens. In a further study, the faces of American-born celebrities of Asian descent were associated as less American than those of white celebrities who were in fact European. “This shows how deviant our implicit bias is from anything we would consciously believe,” she said.

The history of Harvard hasn’t been immune from implicit bias, she said, citing President Charles Eliot’s ambiguous words on the Dexter Gate: “Depart to serve better thy country and thy kind.” Banaji also noted that from the early to the mid-20th century nearly all of the applicants to Harvard from the Groton School were admitted — a Hebbian example of good associations being subconsciously connected to this elite school.

She cited Harvard’s current, more diverse admission strategy as an example of clear progress. “Now it is a different set of things we have implemented — not because our brains are telling us to create a different way to admit, but because we impose it on ourselves; we say it is better for us. This is the great advantage of conscious awareness.”

Moving beyond racial issues, Banaji suggested that we sometimes see only what we believe we should see. To illustrate she showed a video clip of a basketball game and asked the audience to count the number of passes between players. Then the psychologist pointed out that something else had occurred in the video — a woman with an umbrella had walked through — but most watchers failed to register it. “You watch the video with a set of expectations, one of which is that a woman with an umbrella will not walk through a basketball game. When the data contradicts an expectation, the data doesn’t always win.”

Inaccurate perceptions based on expectation can have more tangible results, she said. Banaji admitted to having jumped to conclusions about a student’s intellect, just because the young woman had a “valley girl” accent. And she showed a photo of a scruffy-looking, unfashionably dressed bunch that was turned away by Britannica in 1978 when they proposed a new way of presenting the encyclopedia. These were the founders of Microsoft, including a young Bill Gates. “I’m not sure I would have invested in them either,” she admitted.

Banaji closed the talk with a personal story that showed how subtler biases work: She’d once turned down an interview because she had issues with the magazine for which the journalist worked. The writer accepted this and mentioned she’d been at Yale when Banaji taught there. The professor then surprised herself by agreeing to the interview based on the shared history — but she urged her colleagues not to make similar decisions.

“You and I don’t discriminate the way our ancestors did,” she said. “We don’t go around hurting people who are not members of our own group. We do it in a very civilized way: We discriminate by who we help. The question we should be asking is, ‘Where is my help landing? Is it landing on the most deserved, or just on the one I shared a ZIP code with for four years?’”