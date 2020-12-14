GAZETTE: Say more about how the Yard gates’ lore influenced your design.

HÖWELER: What we see is that there are so many symbols and clues embedded in the gates, and I think that is what’s so beautiful about them. There are some gates where inscriptions are almost hidden. Kamin mentions the Johnston Gate has an inscription that, if read backwards, spells the initials of the person who gave a gift for the gate. There are gates that reference mythology, some that depict animals — the McKean Gate on Mass. Ave. has a boar’s head in the keystone; the Class of 1885 Gate is capped by urns that are adorned by rams’ heads; while the more recent Bradstreet Gate employs tulip flowers instead of spears in the ironwork.

With this gate, we wanted there to be lots of opportunities for discovery, too, so we have hidden messages and patterns, images and silhouettes that you might not see at first, and other techniques to engage and surprise people on multiple levels and to encourage them to look more closely. I remember Peter [Solomon] told us how, as a student, he loved the world of ideas that Harvard opened up. He speaks passionately about encouraging students to be curious, to be playful, to be thoughtful. I think that’s reflected in this approach.

GAZETTE: What particular stories influenced your design?

HÖWELER: We were drawn to the idea that books spark our imaginations and how characters inspire and move us, particularly classic children’s literature. Peter is a world-class collector of rare books, illustrations, and manuscripts. That’s one of the reasons he’s given so generously to the Houghton Library. He has given rare editions of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Beatrix Potter’s “Peter Rabbit,” and Charles Perrault’s “Tales of Mother Goose,” all beloved children’s books. In fact, as we were thinking about the design, I went to the Houghton and asked to see some of the drawings in the collections. I got to hold in my hands these beautiful pencil drawings of “Alice in Wonderland.” These are images that are burned into our memories as kids. So that experience of holding these artifacts was about encountering something very real, authentic, and auratic.

GAZETTE: What are some of the hidden messages and images? How did you create those?

HÖWELER: People say classical architecture is beautiful because it follows human proportion: the capital is the head of the column, the shaft is the body, the base is like bound feet. Think of the caryatid, [a pillar] in the form of a female figure holding up the temple. We wondered if we could do something like that with the silhouette of Peter Rabbit — a caryatid using that iconic image instead of the classical female figure. In a way, the rabbit’s silhouette is made up of concave and convex forms, so we started playing games with its geometries, we extruded its profiles and we flipped them around.

As we were designing, we wondered if the gate could embody some of the themes from “Alice in Wonderland,” which is about norms and exceptions, perception, tricks of scale, and whimsy. For example, the ironwork gate itself is made up of horizontal bars that coincide with the inflection points of the stone, but they also resemble bookshelves. This is the gate in front of Lamont and Houghton libraries, after all. The horizontal bars also curl to create V-shaped indentations. If you look carefully at the V-shapes, you will notice that they are paired, and they form the iconic image of the books from [Harvard’s] Veritas shield. In fact, if you look hard enough you can find the book in the shield turned upside down, a nod that not everything can be learned from books. The imagery in the gate is subtle, “Now you see it, now you don’t.”

Here’s another example. One day I was walking around Trinity Church, and I noticed there are these little carvings in the stone near to the ground, just a mark, a glyph. So I thought we could carve some marks into the gate’s stone as clues to a story — the Cheshire Cat, there’s a crown for the Red Queen, a top hat for the Mad Hatter. They are not necessarily at eye level. They might be down low, or up high. So, in all these ways we built in clues and codes, but we also provided the means to decode.