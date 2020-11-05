Harvard experts weigh the good and bad of political predictions

National polls may have been largely on target, but that appears to be less true for state-level surveys, Harrison said, which is critical given the state-based nature of voting in the U.S. But until counting is truly complete it will be difficult to determine how off the calls may be. “We are going to want to take a look at Wisconsin because the good-quality polls seem to have a stronger Biden lead than we have … it seems as if we might have had the same problem in Wisconsin as we did [in 2016].”

Going forward, one of the biggest problems may be the proliferation of low-quality polls and a general public that lacks the statistical training to sort out how that may figure in. For example, taking the average from a range of credible polls to come up with a number like “plus 7” for a particular candidate can lead many people to assume the outcome is all but predetermined and to be surprised when the election goes another way. “We have to take a look at whether the problem is with the surveys we’re doing, if the problem is with the election forecasting, or if the problem is we just have unreasonable expectations from some of these large aggregating models,” said Harrison.

Political scientist Theda Skocpol isn’t ready to give up entirely on polling just yet, but she does think the current process, which often relies on dinnertime robocalls, “artificially constructed” focus groups, and oversimplified voter categories, needs a serious overhaul. “The whole way we think about what’s going to happen politically is not based on talking to people or observing people in their contexts,” said Skocpol, Harvard’s Victor S. Thomas Professor of Government and Sociology. “It’s based on these methods of data collection, and also thinking about the data, which aren’t working anymore.”

For Skocpol, what works is something she has done for the past several years while researching her most recent book, “Upending American Politics: Polarizing Parties, Ideological Elites, and Citizen Activists from the Tea Party to the Anti-Trump Resistance,” with co-editor Caroline Tervo. Together Skocpol and Tervo made repeated trips to eight counties in four swing states — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin — developing close relationships with people on the ground. Skocpol sees similar grassroots efforts as the key to effective polling in the future.

“I’m not saying that you shouldn’t do any polls, but I think other ways of gathering information should be developed and given more privilege. And they’re going to be more slow-moving and less national. … When I want to know what’s going on in one of my counties, and I can’t go there, I get in touch with a couple of newspaper people there who I know who still are in touch with their world,” said Skocpol.

One Harvard scholar thinks polling and predictions set the public up for weeks and months of needless worry when there is likely a better way to help voters parse the numbers and avoid the angst.