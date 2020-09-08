HSDM: What do you see as HSDM’s strongest assets?

Giannobile: One of our strongest assets is the high quality of students who come to HSDM for their education and training. I am so impressed by the backgrounds and experiences of our entering students. They continue to inject an enthusiasm that motivates everyone at the School. While HSDM is one of the smallest dental schools in the country, it is surrounded by the most robust academic biomedical research enterprise in the world. Being able to partner with entities such as Harvard Medical School, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the hospitals, the Forsyth Institute, the Wyss Institute, as well as the private sector in biotechnology, makes for a rich environment like no other. This infrastructure provides strong partnerships for the talented staff and faculty that work at Harvard.

While our students are one of our greatest assets, the cost of dental education has outstripped inflation so dramatically that the quality of students who attend U.S. dental schools is greatly affected by their ability to afford a top education. Offering tuition assistance in the form of scholarships and grant support needs to be a priority to continue to attract the very best and brightest to HSDM and reduce debt and stress for our students. Currently, the Freeman, Grant and Franklin scholarship is a great example of a funding mechanism to encourage students from underrepresented backgrounds to come to HSDM. Alumna Mercedes Franklin and is a strong advocate for the support of underrepresented students. I intend to form a group to focus on developing more financial support for students who may not have had the resources to attend Harvard in the past.

HSDM: Tell us about your background. What led you to a career in dental education?

Giannobile: I was born in Chicago and my parents later moved our family (my three sisters and me) to a small farm in the Ozarks of Missouri. Early on as a young person, I was very curious about science and medicine. I had an inspiring mentor in my high school chemistry teacher who helped me get involved in international science and engineering fairs. I represented our region in these competitions and was exposed to many exciting areas within science as a high school student. He helped me gain the confidence to become a first-generation college student. Also, during college I was fortunate to work with a local dentist who had a farm in our area. He was encouraging about dentistry and balancing it with a good quality of life. After starting my dental school training, I spent my first summer at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) as a predoctoral research fellow in the Bone Research Branch. There, I was engaged in research and discovery activities that cemented my interest in a career in dental education. Supportive faculty encouraged me to seek out advanced clinical and research training after dental school. I was accepted into a postdoctoral program at HSDM supported by the NIDCR Dentist-Scientist program. At HSDM, my interests were cultivated and advanced by eminent scholars and leaders in the oral health research field. These individuals were tremendous role models for me to become a clinician-scientist engaged in teaching, clinical care, and research.

HSDM: What excites you about returning to HSDM to serve as dean?

Giannobile: I feel honored and privileged to return to HSDM as dean to carry on the rich legacy of our past leaders including most recently, Interim Dean Vicki Rosen and Dean Bruce Donoff. I am excited to rejoin HSDM with its reputation as the premier institution for the advancement and innovation of dental education and research. As a young person, I never dreamed I would have such an amazing opportunity to receive an education at Harvard. At HSDM, I gained wonderful experience early in my career from my clinical training, as well as collaborations with the Forsyth Institute and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the expansive biotechnology community in Boston. My years at HSDM were the most transformative of my academic life. Now serving as dean, I hope to fully act on my life’s purpose: to inspire others to believe in themselves to be their best, with the goal of propelling new knowledge forward.