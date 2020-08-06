Hunter-Gault began by asking the panel a question of her own about how the pandemic and America’s racial reckoning were affecting their perceptions of equity and justice. All agreed that both have turned a bright light on the health, social, and economic disparities that plague the country and forced many to reconsider their stance on racial issues. Several of the speakers also called for a strong national response and leadership, as well as the need for collective action moving forward.

Tanden, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said the pandemic and her personal experience made her rethink “equity writ large.”

“I hope [the virus] creates a sense of shared fate,” she said, “and gives us a sense that we actually have to act collectively to solve these problems.” Failure to act, she added, affects the most vulnerable, specifically “people of color who do not have access to the health care system, who do not have the health care resources, day in and day out, that whites do.”

Long-term solutions are going to be key to significant change and to making progress toward racial justice, said Singleton. Among them are better funding for community-based hospitals, access to healthy food and information about healthy eating habits in communities of color, and correcting the national shortage of African American doctors. We need “individuals who are from our community who understand our behaviors and trends … [and can] better provide care for us,” he said.

Brooks described 2020 as a “shocking year” and an inflection point similar in magnitude to “the late 1960s or the progressive era of the late 1890s.”

George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white policeman and the nation’s failed response to the pandemic “emerged as an existential indictment of American culture and institutions for a lot of people, and it destroyed our trust in each other,” said Brooks. “It came as an emotional shock. The number of people who are depressed is three times [what it was] a year ago; 80 percent of Americans think America is spinning out of control.”

Jones, the Georgia legislator, had tweeted earlier in the day that if people wanted to know why he wasn’t “voting for @JoeBiden or supporting @DNC socialist & marxist Democrats agenda,” they should tune into the discussion. He kept his promise when the mic was his.

Jones blamed the Democratic Party for its inaction and inability to help African Americans truly advance. “We have given them our votes year in and year out,” Jones said. “We have been thrown beside the highway year in and year out.”

Both parties bore responsibility, the panelists agreed.

“I think most African Americans assess both political parties, and out of the two I think many would argue they are choosing the lesser of two evils,” said Singleton, a Republican since the age of 14. “Now would I like to see that change? Absolutely. But in order for that to change the Republican Party has to take some serious steps to make the party itself worthy of the African American vote. I don’t think the party has done that.”

Brazile, who managed former Vice President Al Gore’s presidential campaign, acknowledged both parties’ past failings to address structural racism and inequality. But the former Democratic National Committee leader also defended her party and its many contributions, telling Jones, “As a Black woman who rose to become a chair of a party, a party that Fannie Lou Hamer integrated, a party that she sat down for, I just wanted you to know that we are changing that party, and we are not sitting down playing marbles.”

Blow called white supremacy and its many liberal and conservative expressions the main problem facing America. “How do I get the entire system to stop killing me, to stop trying to give me pittances, to stop ignoring me until I scream, to stop trying to take my life?” he wondered. “How do I get the entire system to respond to me as a human being fully equal to any other human being, just as creative, just as intellectual?”

Jones refrained from blaming Trump for a lack of strong leadership during the pandemic, saying instead that the responsibility lay with state and local leaders and that the federal government’s role was not to impose a national strategy but instead to “provide and augment states with resources.”

He was alone in his assessment.

“There is no effective national policy and that is allowing people to die,” said Blow. “That is just a fact.”

Brazile said the problem is the lack of national testing and tracing, and providing adequate resources to states and local governments to allow them to respond to the emergency.

Brooks called the federal government’s pandemic response “more shambolic than any other nation on earth,” and its response to the country’s racial divide “even worse.”

In the past, Brooks said he’d felt sympathetic toward voters who felt disenfranchised and supported Trump in the hopes that they would be heard and their situation improved. Today, he said it would “take a lot of racism to elect [Trump] again, so my view of people who are supporting him again, it darkens your whole view of the country.”

Trump, Brooks said, has been “a catastrophe, and I say that as someone who’s been mostly on the conservative side of things all these years. But this is not what I signed up for.”