In the arts, faculty and students face a semester away from campus studio spaces. Music Professor of the Practice Claire Chase, assistant professor of art, film, and visual studies Karthik Pandian, and senior lecturer on Theater, Dance & Media and Director of Dance Jill Johnson came together to create “The Garden,” a new cross-disciplinary arts course focused on individual mentorship for students working on independent projects.

“The roots of this course are the practices of the students who might especially need more support [because] they can’t access studio space [or] practice rooms,” said Pandian. Working closely with each student, he said, is “a way to attend to the complexity of [their] situations” while also providing guidance on theoretical and practical questions as they would in person.

“The most important course outcome is that we learn to nourish ourselves and one another, to see the values of reciprocity, generosity, and trust, and to take risks,” said Chase.

The team also invited Charles Warren Professor of American History and Professor of African and African American Studies (AAAS), John R. and Barbara Robinson Family Director at the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, and lecturer on AFVS Dan Byers, and Makeda Best, Richard L. Menschel Curator of Photography at the Harvard Art Museums, as faculty residents who will also serve as “gardeners,” teaching on the connections between arts practice and theory from their own disciplines in small groups and larger lecture settings.

“This is a time to give students an opportunity to share their ideas in a cypher-like community as opposed to a top-down” environment, said Johnson. The unique course structure offers “a collective that is intergenerational and interdisciplinary. We hope to meet a very real need for care and reflection in this extraordinary time [and] we’re hoping the course will be an artistic home for all involved.”

“We’d like for students to feel like they’ve got a group of fellow travelers in this course. And to make that happen, we need to do some investment up front even before classes start.” — Edward J. Hall, philosophy professor

Providing emotional and academic support for students is an integral part of Marya T. Mtshali’s planning for her fall seminar, “Sex, Race, and Romance in the U.S.” During her spring and summer teaching, the lecturer on Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality used Zoom breakout rooms to host icebreaker activities at the start of some class meetings. She plans to continue the practice this fall, along with interactive blogging assignments and a course Slack channel. These tactics, she said, will give students multiple avenues to interact with each other.

Another tactic that proved successful in the summer that Mtshali plans to use again is a precourse student survey that let students inform her of participation limitations, such as internet connectivity issues or unsafe home situations.

“We’re talking about topics like race, gender, sexual orientation, racial discrimination, [and] in some cases, sexual violence in the history of America. So it’s a class that necessitates a certain level of comfort and trust amongst peers, and I do try to foster that in some way, despite how inorganic it may feel on an online platform,” she said.

Norman E. Vuilleumier Professor of Philosophy Edward J. Hall also plans a precourse survey to get to know students in his Gen Ed course on understanding and mastering ethical arguments, “Reclaiming Argument: Logic as a Force for Good.” Hall said that the survey will be the starting point for helping students form study groups and establish open communication with the teaching team.

“We’d like for students to feel like they’ve got a group of fellow travelers in this course. And to make that happen, we need to do some investment up front even before classes start,” said Hall.

For some, creating community in the classroom involves forging direct virtual ties between students and the world around them. In her seminar “African Voices for Freedom, Citizenship and Social Justice,” AAAS College Fellow Bojana Coulibaly will assign students to interview youth activists across Africa about their work and create multimedia presentations based on their findings. Each student will also create a chapter for a collaborative class book created on Scalar, a digital publishing platform.

“We are building a community, but not only on the local level. It’s more like a global exchange,” said Coulibaly.