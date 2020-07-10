Many of the researchers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic makes high-risk, high-impact projects even more vital.

“The pandemic, at some level, emphasizes the importance of risky research,” said Xu, assistant professor of chemistry. “Many of the awarded researchers are working directly on issues of the pandemic, and though I am not researching COVID-19 directly, my research is pushing the frontiers of technology. All of this work, directly or indirectly related, will improve human life and help us tackle uncertainty and risk in the future.”

“We are currently facing crises of a pandemic, climate change, and social justice, and our proposed research will provide data science methods and evidence to make progress on all of these fronts,” said Dominici, Clarence James Gamble Professor of Biostatistics, Population, and Data Science at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “It is wonderful to see that our work is being recognized, and we hope that our data can provide meaningful results and education opportunities for our students that inform these crises.”

The Star family established the Challenge in 2013 with a $10 million gift at the suggestion of James A. Star ’83. With the support of a $10 million gift from Josh Friedman ’76, M.B.A. ’80, J.D. ‘82, and Beth Friedman, it expanded in 2019 to include scientific researchers across the wider University community.

This year, the funds were awarded to researchers from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS), Harvard Medical School (HMS), and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH).