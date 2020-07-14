Cunningham: Most analysis of China’s economic recovery is biased by the nature of China’s own economic reporting and state priorities. Many tend to focus on the supply side of the equation: industrial output, fixed asset investment, capital expenditures, etc. These aspects of the economy will undoubtedly recover more quickly, as they benefit from the traditional policy responses of easing credit and cutting interest rates — levers that the government can control. Yet consumption drives nearly 60 percent of Chinese GDP, and getting people to spend more, and reinvigorating the demand side of consumption, is trickier.

Traditionally high savings rates in China constrain consumption to an extent. A major driver of such saving has been a historically weak social safety net — Chinese savers need those savings should they or a loved one get sick, or encounter some other misfortune in life.

The Chinese leadership has long sought to strengthen such social policy, but significant work has yet to be done. This is part of the reason why Chinese Premier Li Keqiang focused on supporting consumption in his work report at the opening session of the National People’s Congress on May 22.

Similarly, the Chinese central government conspicuously decided to forgo a target range for economic growth, highlighting the depth of their concern and the degree of uncertainty related to a sustained recovery in the short to medium term.

Ash: What parallels do you see between China’s recovery and that in the U.S.?

Cunningham: Comparing the U.S. and China is always risky, given the chasms between our political, cultural, and economic systems. Yet we have few places to look for precedent and lessons in dealing with this global pandemic — particularly at scale.

There are also important parallels in our economic systems that have interested me for decades. There are three similarities that may now prove useful when it comes to thinking about the potential shape of our recovery — particularly regarding employment.

“It is sadly not unlikely that we could be into the early 2030s before we see the unemployment rate return to its pre-COVID level.” — Philip Jordan

First, both of our economies are driven by consumption — well over two-thirds of GDP in the case of the US, and well over one-half of GDP in the case of China. As a result, both countries are quite focused on maintaining consumption by attempting to put money in the hands of consumers.

The U.S. did that directly to the end consumer through a check in the mail, and indirectly through employers via the Payroll Protection Program. China did this through pre-paid vouchers for specific products and a few other policies. Yet access to much-needed capital is mostly limited to the largest companies in both countries, while most jobs are created by small and medium-sized companies. This disconnect will hinder job growth for both recoveries.

Second, both economies also rely on the service sector for a range of lower, and increasingly higher value-added segments of the 21st century economy. Mobility restrictions have significantly hampered the return of such jobs, especially in the catering, hospitality, and hotel industries that provide so many urban jobs.

Such restrictions of course have been geographically more widespread and longer-term in the U.S., given the initial delay in responding to the pandemic, and ongoing fits and starts of unstable local government policies.

Third, both governments are focusing on policies that cut interest rates, increase borrowing, and strengthen government purchasing of debt. Our respective stock markets appear to be the largest beneficiaries of such policies, leading to concerns about a jobless economic recovery in the short to medium term, that further exacerbates inequality within both nations.

Ash: You say that the economic recovery from COVID-19 could feel like a “jobless” recovery in the U.S. What does that mean?

Jordan: Generally speaking, a “jobless recovery” — a phrase often used to describe the period following the Great Recession — means that the return to pre-COVID levels of employment will take longer than other economic indicators.