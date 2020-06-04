Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Explain your thesis in 3 minutes

Sibling on a Mission

Campus & Community

Explain your thesis in 3 minutes

Campus & Community

Explain your thesis in 3 minutes

Hakeem Angulu delivers his award-winning pitch on the topic of gerrymandering.

Seniors awarded for pithy presentations on topics ranging from gerrymandering to the psychology of schadenfreude

By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite Harvard Staff Writer

Date

Share

College seniors spend months researching and writing their senior theses, becoming experts on niche topics in a broad range of fields, from physics to philosophy. Those who enter the Pitch Your Thesis Competition, held by the Harvard College Writing Center, distill those hours of work and hundreds of pages of analysis into a digestible, three-minute oral presentation.

Unlike last year’s inaugural event on campus, the 2020 Pitch Your Thesis Competition was a digital affair. Entrants each sent in a video presentation for judging, explaining their thesis topic and findings. The presentations, much like they would have been in person, were required to be logical, succinct, and without excessive jargon or unexplained terminology.

Hakeem Angulu ’20, a joint concentrator in computer science and statistics, won first prize for the video explaining his thesis, “The Voting Power Gap: Identifying Racial Gerrymandering with a Discrete Voter Model.” Second place went to Kelsey Ichikawa ’20, a neurobiology and philosophy concentrator, for a presentation on “The Reward of Others’ Pain: Imaging the Brain, and the Ethics of Schadenfreude,” and government concentrator Brandon Martinez ’20 received the third-place prize for presentation on “The Politics of Electoral Reform in American Cities.”

Kelsey Ichikawa won second-place for her presentation on schadenfreude.

Brandon Martinez won third-place for his talk on electoral reform.

Related

David Shayne, from left, Juliana Rodriguez, and Trevor Levin, senior concentrators in Social Studies handed in their thesis on "Thesis Day."

Whew, that’s done!

With senior theses turned in, students can celebrate a major academic achievement

Deer Isle-Stonington Bridge.

Once on this island

Marvin Merritt's show about growing up in a small, isolated community explores how the stories of a family shape the history of a life

 

Up
Next

Campus & Community

Sibling on a Mission

Nathan and Nik Grant.

Campus & Community

Sibling on a Mission

Harvard graduate Nathan Grant and his twin brother, Nik, who has Hunter syndrome.

Photos by Kate Cooley