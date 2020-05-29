Scalise learned the model at Brown, where he was a two-time All-American in lacrosse. He directed the men’s varsity at Harvard for 13 years and was the first coach for the women’s soccer team, a job he kept for a decade. His wife, Maura Costin ’80, was an All-Ivy swimmer who coached the women’s varsity for 13 seasons.

“Right away Bob had street cred with me because he’s done it all,” said Minnis. “He’s won an Ivy championship. He’s coached both men and women at a high level. He’s played at a high level. He’s administrated at the highest level.”

Scalise spent nearly a decade at HBS, ultimately as senior executive officer, and three years at Bain Capital, where he was director of recruiting, career development, and alumni relations — his only foray away from Harvard since his arrival. “He treated different situations as case studies,” said Gibson. “How are we going to deal with it and what are we going to learn from it going forward?”

The Scalise approach is data-driven and objective. “Bob does not get rattled and is the consummate problem-solver,” said Jenny Allard, who has coached the softball team for more than a quarter century. “He has great insight.”

Scalise’s most valuable asset as AD is that he understands the essence of the place. “Bob knows our mission statement,” said Kathy Delaney-Smith, who has coached the women’s basketball team for 38 years. “Bob knows how important the combination of academics and athletics is. Athletics is part of your education, not an extracurricular part of your education.”

Scalise’s extensive coaching background at Harvard has made him an empathetic adviser. “Bob and I had a good relationship,” said Murphy. “I appreciated him, and I think it was mutual. Having a coaching background certainly didn’t hurt his ability to have a fair understanding of what was important in hiring and in managing coaches. I absolutely believe that was an asset.”

“I feel very lucky to have had Bob as a partner in the first two years of my deanship, and luckier still that I’ll continue to have the benefit of his advice over the next year.” — Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences

His experience in directing the transition of women’s soccer from a club team to an immediate Ivy champion was particularly helpful to the women’s rugby squad, which won last year’s national title in only its fourth season as a varsity. “As a younger team it was especially meaningful that Bob made sure we always had what we needed to be successful and gain that momentum,” said coach Melanie “Mel” Denham, whom Scalise hired in 2017.

At coaches’ gatherings Scalise is appreciated for his dry wit. A decade ago he agreed to invest in a state-of-the-art infield surface for the softball team. “To this day he gives me a hard time that it was the most money he has ever paid for dirt,” said Allard.

Scalise has an educator’s knack for getting to the essentials. “Bob has a masterful way of simplifying things so that everyone can understand it, and it sticks,” said Mahoney. “He says, ‘We’re in the business of developing people.’ Bob’s the coach of all of us.”

As Harvard Athletics approaches the centennial of its founding, Gay commissioned a study, which is being handled by Mercer, that will examine Harvard’s student-athlete experience, program culture, and departmental structure, and will inform strategic planning for the next decade.

After he retires, Scalise will spend another year as adviser to Gay. The University recently named as his replacement Erin McDermott, director of athletics and recreation at the University of Chicago.

For Scalise, who served under three University presidents, the decision to retire now was part of a life plan. “I always envisioned I would work until I was 69 or 70,” he said. “It’s still a time when people feel young and vibrant and can do a lot of things. I want to enjoy that with my family and not run out of time.”

His valedictory, as he envisions it, will be understated. “I don’t want anything special,” Scalise said. “I don’t want a big dinner. I’ll see the people that I do business with and say, ‘Thank you.’ And if I did well by them, they’ll say, ‘Thank you, Bob. Hope to see you around some day.’”