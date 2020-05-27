Feeding time

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Javier Marin follows the same routine. He drops his wife at her nanny job in Jamaica Plain, then heads to the Harvard Museum of Natural History where he cares for a variety of creatures and critters.

There are the arthropods, which include scorpions, Madagascar hissing cockroaches, millipedes, two tarantulas, and another type of arachnid called a vinegaroon (or “Vinny” to Marin). There are the marine animals, like the spider crab or a pair of horseshoe crabs. Then there are the vertebrates, which aren’t on display for the public but are used for the museum’s educational programs. Those include a Mexican milk snake, an eastern box turtle, two female leopard geckos, and a beloved 18-year-old African bullfrog.

Marin is one of the museum’s bilingual educators. In normal times, he helps run many of the museum’s programs for school-age children and their families. In the COVID-19 era, Marin is the go-to caretaker for the animals.

“Depending on the day, I’ll do different things,” Marin said. “But for the most part, there are things I do generally every single day [I’m there]. For example, our African bullfrog needs moisture. He needs humidity. He needs to make sure that he’s nice and wet, so I spray him down and he seems to enjoy that.”

Another thing the bullfrog enjoys? Feeding time. Every Monday and Friday, the frog feasts on 30 to 40 crickets and the occasional mealworm as a treat.

“One of the coolest things about frogs that we’ve been trying to show people is that they can’t really swallow,” Marin said. “They don’t have the muscles that you and I have to swallow, so what they do is they close their eyes. They basically have muscles right under their eyeballs which push down the food. It’s really, really crazy to watch this frog unfold his tongue, bring the food inside, and then take this big gulp where he closes his eyes where he’s just actually swallowing.”

Each animal has its quirks. The box turtle likes the kale, carrots, grapes, and apples medley, but lights up when that meal is topped with a few mealworms. The spider crab is a bit of a “goofball,” Marin explained. “He will always beg for food and chase you around the tank and try to climb out of the tank if you don’t feed him the way he wants.”

Marin always talks to the animals during feedings.

“I definitely feel like I have to support them during these times and let them know they’re not forgotten and that we’re still counting on them for when we get kids back at the museum,” he said.

While Marin is looking forward to life getting back to normal, he admits the experience has had its upsides.

“I get the whole museum to myself, basically, which is pretty special in a lot of ways,” he said. “I consider it a real privilege.”