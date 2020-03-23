Harvard Divinity School (HDS) is taking online most of its spiritual practices, from sitting meditations and weekly prayer gatherings to the weekly ecumenical Christian Eucharist and campus-wide spiritual gatherings. It has compiled a list of spiritual resources offering guidelines on how to manage anxiety, hands-free sacred greetings, and links to online meetings for support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous. Several of the religious and spiritual student organizations have also moved their weekly meetings to Zoom. “All of us are in this together, making it up as we go, but also catching up as we go,” said Kerry Maloney, chaplain and director of Religious and Spiritual Life at HDS. “Nearly a quarter way through the 21st century now, digital connections for spiritual practice are not only becoming more prevalent but, even after this health crisis passes, will be increasingly necessary for religious and spiritual organizations to survive and to meet people where they are.”

Mindful parenting

At the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Karestan Koenen, professor of psychiatric epidemiology, is using Zoom to host weekly online forums on how to cope with anxiety, stress, and other mental health issues related to the outbreak. The first of the series, “Mindful Parenting in Uncertain Times,” launched on March 18. The forums will take place Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and are open to the public.

Delivering the arts

The Office for the Arts at Harvard (OFA), which canceled all its in-person programming, is working to launch several initiatives to bring the arts to the community. Among them is “Pause for Art: Creative Moments from Harvard Artists,” which will feature short videos produced by faculty, students, staff, and past visiting artists to bring a daily dose of artistic inspiration. Alicia Anstead, OFA’s associate director for programming, said the videos will aim to reach students, community members, and anyone “looking for a moment of beauty, comfort and connection.”

Figure drawing online

Another project in the works is live distance-learning classes with art instructors such as Heddi Siebel, whose popular “Figure Drawing” class will move to YouTube starting next week. Yet another, #ArtSpring, will help theater students upload short excerpts from shows they were preparing for the spring. The results will be available on Twitter at the @harvardarts account.

Savoring works at home