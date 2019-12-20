Vicki Rosen, professor and chair of developmental biology at Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM), has been appointed interim dean of the School, effective Jan. 1.

A highly respected scientist in the field of bone and mineral research, Rosen’s career at HSDM spans nearly two decades. As chair of the Department of Developmental Biology, she oversees the clinical specialties of pediatric dentistry and orthodontics, as well as basic research, and is involved in the education of postdoctoral fellows and residents, students enrolled in the DMD program, and M.D. and Ph.D. candidates at Harvard Medical School (HMS). Additionally, she co-leads HSDM’s Ph.D. program in Biological Sciences in Dental Medicine and is a principal faculty member of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute.

“I’m delighted that Vicki has agreed to lead HSDM while we continue to search for a new dean,” said George Q. Daley, dean of HMS. “As co-chair with me on the search committee, Vicki’s insights throughout the process have been invaluable. She is a trusted leader who is deeply committed to teaching and research and values the importance of both in the clinical mission of the School.”

Rosen came to Harvard in 2001 after a serving as a scientist at the biotechnical company Genetics Institute, where she was a member of the research team that identified the bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) genes in 1988. Her laboratory at HSDM studies BMP family molecule signaling in musculoskeletal tissues with the goal of using knowledge gained to enhance tissue repair and regeneration.

Rosen’s research has been supported by grants from the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, the National Institute of Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Department of Defense among others. She has been honored with numerous awards, including the Kappa Delta Ann Donner Vaughan Award for outstanding orthopedic research, the Marshall Urist Award for excellence in tissue engineering research, the Raine Medical Research Foundation Medal, and most recently the William F. Neuman Award, the most prestigious award given by the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research.

“I’m honored to serve as interim dean of HSDM,” Rosen said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated faculty and staff to support HSDM’s exceptional students, and continue the School’s commitment to excellence in education, research, and clinical care.”

This past April, Bruce Donoff, dean of HSDM for 28 years, announced that he would step down from the position and transition to a role on the faculty.

The search for a permanent dean of HSDM is underway, with a committee composed of faculty from across HSDM and HMS.