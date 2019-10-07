Skip to content

Mary Margaret Steedly, 71

William G. Kaelin Jr. talks on phone after winning Nobel.

Harvard Medical School Professor William G. Kaelin Jr. was named one three recipients for the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. “My heart started racing, I was overwhelmed,” he said of hearing the news.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Nobel winner began with a destination in mind but found something important along the way

By Alvin Powell Harvard Staff

William G. Kaelin Jr. is one of three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this morning. Kaelin is the Sidney Farber Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Kaelin shares the award with Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe of the University of Oxford and the Francis Crick Institute, and Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. (Semenza is a 1978 graduate of Harvard College.) The three were cited jointly for the discovery of the pathway by which cells from humans and most animals sense and adapt to changes in oxygen availability, a process essential for survival.

Kaelin said he was awakened by a phone call at 4:50 a.m. and answered still foggy with sleep. When he saw a long international number, he thought he might have a busy day ahead. “My heart started racing, I was overwhelmed,” he said of hearing the news.

Kaelin’s first calls were to his daughter, Kathryn, in law school at Oxford, and then to his son, William “Tripp” Kaelin III, a graduate student at Harvard.

When he worked out the final details of the mechanism through which cells sense variations in oxygen levels, in 2000, Kaelin said “it was very gratifying” because there had been an array of varied, complex theories.

“When we saw the signal and understood what it meant, it was much simpler than expected,” Kaelin said.  “We see it conserved across metazoan evolution.”

William G. Kaelin Jr. at his nome

Kaelin learned of his award when he received the call at 4:50 this morning. He is pictured in his Boston home shortly after hearing the news.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

With Kaelin’s award, 49 current and former Harvard faculty members have now received Nobel awards for wide-ranging work, including the tissue culture breakthrough that led to creation of the polio vaccine, negotiations that led to an armistice in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, the first description of the structure of DNA, pioneering procedures for organ transplants, the development of gross national product as a measure of national economic change, poetry, and much more.

Kaelin’s research explores why mutations in genes known as tumor suppressors can lead to cancer. His study of a tumor-suppressor gene called VHL provided key insights into the body’s response to changes in oxygen levels. He discovered that VHL helps control the levels of a protein known as HIF, which ratchets up or down the response to low oxygen, such as the production of red blood cells and new blood vessels. His subsequent discovery of a molecular switch that renders HIF oxygen-sensitive was critical to the understanding of how cells react to variations in oxygen level.

William G. Kaelin Jr. making calls after receiving the news

Kaelin said his first calls were to his daughter, Kathryn, who is at Oxford University, and then to his son, William, a graduate student at Harvard.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard’s most recent Nobel honorees include Oliver Hart, the Andrew E. Furer Professor of Economics, one of two recipients of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2016. Hart shared the award with Bengt Holmström of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Hart worked mainly on contract theory, the theory of the firm, corporate finance, and law and economics. His research centered on the roles that ownership structure and contractual arrangements played in the governance and boundaries of corporations. He has been at Harvard since 1993.

In 2013, Martin Karplus ’51, the Theodore William Richards Professor of Chemistry Emeritus, received the Nobel Prize in chemistry “for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems.” The 83-year-old, Vienna-born theoretical chemist shared the Nobel Prize with Michael Levitt of Stanford University and Arieh Warshel of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

In 2012, Alvin E. Roth, a Harvard economist whose practical applications of mathematical theories have transformed markets ranging from public school assignments to kidney donations to medical resident job placements, won the Nobel economics prize.

Prior to that, in 2009, Jack Szostak, a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Szostak’s work not only revealed a key cellular function, but also illuminated processes involved in disease and aging.

In 2007, Eric S. Maskin ’72, Ph.D. ’76, won the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Maskin was recognized, with Leonid Hurwicz and Roger B. Myerson, “for having laid the foundations of mechanism design theory.”

In 2005, physicist Roy Glauber won for his work on the nature and behavior of light, and Thomas Schelling won in economics for work on conflict and cooperation in game theory.

Other winners in the new millennium include Linda Buck in physiology or medicine in 2004, Riccardo Giacconi in physics in 2002, and A. Michael Spence in economics in 2001.

For a full list of Harvard Nobel laureates, visit the website.

A webcast of today’s 11:30 a.m. press conference can be viewed here.

