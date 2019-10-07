William G. Kaelin Jr. is one of three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this morning. Kaelin is the Sidney Farber Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Kaelin shares the award with Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe of the University of Oxford and the Francis Crick Institute, and Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. (Semenza is a 1978 graduate of Harvard College.) The three were cited jointly for the discovery of the pathway by which cells from humans and most animals sense and adapt to changes in oxygen availability, a process essential for survival.

Kaelin said he was awakened by a phone call at 4:50 a.m. and answered still foggy with sleep. When he saw a long international number, he thought he might have a busy day ahead. “My heart started racing, I was overwhelmed,” he said of hearing the news.

Kaelin’s first calls were to his daughter, Kathryn, in law school at Oxford, and then to his son, William “Tripp” Kaelin III, a graduate student at Harvard.