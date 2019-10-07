Harvard’s most recent Nobel honorees include Oliver Hart, the Andrew E. Furer Professor of Economics, one of two recipients of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2016. Hart shared the award with Bengt Holmström of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Hart worked mainly on contract theory, the theory of the firm, corporate finance, and law and economics. His research centered on the roles that ownership structure and contractual arrangements played in the governance and boundaries of corporations. He has been at Harvard since 1993.
In 2013, Martin Karplus ’51, the Theodore William Richards Professor of Chemistry Emeritus, received the Nobel Prize in chemistry “for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems.” The 83-year-old, Vienna-born theoretical chemist shared the Nobel Prize with Michael Levitt of Stanford University and Arieh Warshel of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.
In 2012, Alvin E. Roth, a Harvard economist whose practical applications of mathematical theories have transformed markets ranging from public school assignments to kidney donations to medical resident job placements, won the Nobel economics prize.
Prior to that, in 2009, Jack Szostak, a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Szostak’s work not only revealed a key cellular function, but also illuminated processes involved in disease and aging.
In 2007, Eric S. Maskin ’72, Ph.D. ’76, won the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Maskin was recognized, with Leonid Hurwicz and Roger B. Myerson, “for having laid the foundations of mechanism design theory.”
In 2005, physicist Roy Glauber won for his work on the nature and behavior of light, and Thomas Schelling won in economics for work on conflict and cooperation in game theory.
Other winners in the new millennium include Linda Buck in physiology or medicine in 2004, Riccardo Giacconi in physics in 2002, and A. Michael Spence in economics in 2001.
For a full list of Harvard Nobel laureates, visit the website.
A webcast of today’s 11:30 a.m. press conference can be viewed here.
The Daily Gazette
Sign up for daily emails to get the latest Harvard news.