“Evolution has produced a wide variety of optical configurations and vision systems that are tailored to different purposes,” said Zhujun Shi, a Ph.D. candidate in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (GSAS) in the Department of Physics and co-first author of the paper. “Optical design and nanotechnology are finally allowing us to explore artificial depth sensors and other vision systems that are similarly diverse and effective.”

The research is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Many of today’s depth sensors, such as those in phones, cars and video game consoles, use integrated light sources and multiple cameras to measure distance. Face ID on a smartphone, for example, uses thousands of laser dots to map the contours of the face. This works for large devices with room for batteries and fast computers, but what about small devices with limited power and computation, like smart watches or microrobots?

Evolution, as it turns out, provides a lot of options.

Humans measure depth using stereo vision, meaning when we look at an object, each of our two eyes is collecting a slightly different image. Try this: hold a finger directly in front of your face and alternate opening and closing each of your eyes. See how your finger moves? Our brains take those two images, examine them pixel by pixel and, based on how the pixels shift, calculates the distance to the finger.

“That matching calculation, where you take two images and perform a search for the parts that correspond, is computationally burdensome,” said Todd Zickler, the William and Ami Kuan Danoff Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at SEAS and co-senior author of the study. “Humans have a nice, big brain for those computations but spiders don’t.”