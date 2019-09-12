Symposium celebrates career of William Julius Wilson

Arguing for the importance of history and historical context, Patterson talked about the dual nature of oppression and racism.

“There can be no serious study of racial oppression and inequality without fully recognizing that oppression works its evil in two ways, not one,” said Patterson.

“There are the exterior structural brutalities of oppression and racism,” he said, naming unemployment and ghettoization as examples. “But we also know that 250 years of the social death of slavery and another century of the neo-slavery of Jim Crow … leave internal scars,” such as the “fragility of social relations,” as well as rage, hunger “not only for bread but for security,” and deep mistrust.

Patterson pointed out that Wilson was raised by a single mother in poverty and understands the complex nature of these issues in a way that many in the field do not. Only by again broadening the field to include study of race and class issues in other countries can sociology make itself relevant, he said.

New York University historian Thomas Sugrue, Ph.D. ’92, began by discussing the narrow-mindedness of his own field in the 1980s, when he first discovered Wilson’s work. Historians then were discouraged from studying sociology, or any other seemingly related work. However, Sugrue fell hard for Wilson’s works, which he recalled discovering in a Harvard Square bookstore while pursuing his doctorate here. In particular, he was inspired by Wilson’s 1987 “The Truly Disadvantaged: The Inner City, the Underclass, and Public Policy,” which he credited with shaping his own writings on work and the changing urban economy.

Sugrue did note some flaws in the book’s approach. While Wilson dismissed simplistic early notions of African American society, he said, they both accepted a sexist view of gender roles in work. As a result, they both missed the importance of the movement of African American women into public service jobs, and how the elimination or downgrading of these jobs would affect society.

“We need a more comprehensive study of class and race,” Sugrue said. But he said that even with its flaws, Wilson’s work laid the groundwork.

Wilson briefly responded at the end of the session, noting that he agreed with the panelists’ major points. Responding directly to Hochschild, he said that his book had anticipated the changes she discussed. Economic class has become more important than race in some ways, he said, while the center of racial conflict has shifted from the economic to the socio-political sector.

While thinking on race and class in American culture has shifted over time, the panelists agreed that Wilson’s work has both reflected and helped shape it. “Bill always wrote with a public audience in mind,” Sugrue said. “He always wrote that informed scholarship is necessary to engage on the important issues of our time.”

The symposium will continue Friday at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks by Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, Douglas Elmendorf.