If you want to find it, just look for the crowds.

Morning, noon, and evening they gather in the Yard, sometimes with cameras, more often with cellphones. Selfies are big. So are group shots. Harvard is one of the biggest attractions in Greater Boston, and arguably the biggest attraction at Harvard is the statue.

“We’re tourists,” shrugged Sandra Coh from Lyons, France, who was there one morning with her daughter and two grandchildren. “We visit and we take pictures.”

A quick Instagram search for “John Harvard Statue” yields a possibly endless feed of campus visitors posing with the iconic figure, one of the most photographed statues in the U.S. — as high as No. 3 on some lists. Most of them appear to be tourists from all over the U.S. and around the world, but not all of them. Some are prospective students and parents on a campus tour, while others are newly minted Harvard students celebrating their admission.

Most make quick work of it, which is a good thing. (Coh and her blonde brood got their shot, made plans for their next stop, and were gone in less than four minutes.) Otherwise the area would become paralyzingly congested, given the steady flow of tour groups, sometimes as many as two or three at a time. They are often easy to spot because they make up the biggest crowds circling the statue. Some wear matching, bright-colored T-shirts, like a group from China near noon; some are students on a summer trip, like a group of about 20 children from Japan.