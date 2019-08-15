Skip to content

Summer explorers

Pulling disabilities out of the shadows

Luke Scanlon acts like an airplane during the American Repertory Theater workshop.

At the Harvard Ed Portal in Allston, young daredevil Luke Scanlon dives into a creative exercise during the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) workshop for first- and second-graders. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard Ed Portal program offers fun, skill-building activities for local students

By Brigid O’Rourke Harvard Correspondent

They whipped up salsa while learning the science of cooking, repaired bicycles to enhance sustainability, programmed robots, penned their own poems, played soccer, and exercised critical thinking skills by evaluating arguments. For the fourth year, Harvard’s Summer Explorations series helped some 100 local students in Grades 1-10 stay engaged and sharp over the school break as they picked up new skills in free weeklong workshops at the Ed Portal in Allston.

James DiSandro plays with children during acting class.

A.R.T.’s class features improv games, creative play techniques, storytelling, and craft projects. Instructor James DiSandro (center) plays with an enthusiastic group, including Will Croteau (from left), Luke Scanlon, Rae Ruggiero, Kieran Bligh, and Alexandra Friar.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

The kids pay close attention as A.R.T. instructor Bella Cavicuhi leads an exercise.
Will Croteau selects a costume.

The kids pay close attention as A.R.T. instructor Bella Cavicuhi leads an exercise; Will Croteau selects a costume.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Michaella Chung points during poetry class.

Michaella Chung teaches a poetry class.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Luke Scanlon (from left), Kieran Bligh, Aiden Kiley, and Kaio Marques listen during poetry class.
Kaio Marques stands at the blackboard by teacher Michaella Chung.

Budding poets: Luke Scanlon (from left), Kieran Bligh, Aiden Kiley, and Kaio Marques. Kaio stands at the blackboard by teacher Michaella Chung.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Nicolas Bautista replaces a tire with Gamal Smith.

Students in grades six to eight repair and recycle bicycles through the Hands-on Sustainability workshop. Here Nicolas Bautista replaces a tire with Gamal Smith of CommonWheels.org of Allston, a nonprofit bicycle cooperative.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Oskar Monahan repairs a bicycle.
Patrick Herber watches Adi Philson repair a bike.

Oskar Monahan learns the ABC’s of bicycle repair; Patrick Herber keenly observes the handiwork of Adi Philson of CommonWheels.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sara Berndt teaches students.

Sara Berndt (standing) guides students John Henry (from left), Kelsey Henry, and Sara Dechantsreiter in the 3D printing program.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Oskar Monahan and Eva Lynch look at a computer.
A student reads class papers.

Oskar Monahan (left) and Eva Lynch are enthralled by 3D printing; a student in a critical thinking course ponders an exercise.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell (left) and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographers

Instructor Sharon Jason teaches students on computers.
Nathan Hill looks at a robot.

Marion Mosman, reflected in Claragh Scanlon’s laptop screen, is assisted by instructor Sharon Jason; Nathan Hill seems mesmerized by the robot he has programmed to draw with his iPad.

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Abigail Hill plays soccer.
Libby Cartagena tours the museum.

Abigail Hill, 13, of Brighton shows off her soccer moves in Harvard Stadium. Libby Cartagena (center) tours the Harvard Museum of Natural History.

Photos by Rose Lincoln (left) and Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographers

Addison Rich and Olivia Pappas explore some of the wonders at the Harvard Museum of Natural History.

Addison Rich (left) and Olivia Pappas explore some of the wonders at the Harvard Museum of Natural History.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students chop parsley.

Students chop parsley, part of their special salsa recipe, during the Science of Cooking program.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Ed Kohl speaks to other students in science of cooking class.

Ed Kohl (center) learns a helping of science, math, recipe-reading, nutrition, and more in the cooking workshop.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students Eva Lynch (from left), Abigail Hill, Sarah Kohl, and Grace Hammack get a lesson in creative coding from Irina Uk and Terry Lee.

What I did on my Summer Explorations

Ed Portal cross between camp and summer school lets kids learn by having fun

Miso Kwak.

"I think somebody has to come in and say, 'Look, we are here,'" said Miso Kwak about students with disabilities.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer