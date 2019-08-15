They whipped up salsa while learning the science of cooking, repaired bicycles to enhance sustainability, programmed robots, penned their own poems, played soccer, and exercised critical thinking skills by evaluating arguments. For the fourth year, Harvard’s Summer Explorations series helped some 100 local students in Grades 1-10 stay engaged and sharp over the school break as they picked up new skills in free weeklong workshops at the Ed Portal in Allston.