Some cleaned playgrounds; others painted public schools. They made quilts, volunteered at shelters, and toiled at community farms.

More than 1,500 first-years rolled up their sleeves and went to work across Greater Boston on Thursday for the Class of 2023 Day of Service. The students were divided among 64 sites, including the Jackson Mann Community Center in Allston; Cradles to Crayons in Brighton; the Harvard Square Homeless Shelter; Mather Elementary School in Dorchester; Sociedad Latina in Roxbury Crossing; Pine Street Inn in Boston; Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown; and Eastie Farm in East Boston, among others.

The day of service was organized by Phillips Brooks House Center for Public Service and Engaged Scholarship, and more than 200 staff members served as site leaders, helping manage transportation and logistics.

“When we started planning this day, we were overwhelmed with support from faculty, staff, students, and community leaders,” said Travis Lovett, who was just appointed assistant dean of civic engagement and service. “We wanted to make a community-wide statement that civic engagement is an essential part of the Harvard experience. I am so proud of the Class of 2023 and the greater Harvard community for showing the promise of what we can accomplish when we work together.”