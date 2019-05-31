It’s a question that almost every college student fields — sometimes repeatedly: “What will you do after you graduate?”

For Harvard College students — especially the seniors — it’s been a main topic. They hear it from their parents seemingly every time they speak, from relatives during the holidays, and even casually from friends. That can be a touchy subject, especially when there’s no ready answer.

Still, after four years of study, it’s a valid question, and the days of decision are here. So, the Gazette talked with some graduating seniors about their post-Commencement plans. Here are their answers.

Allison Wiggins