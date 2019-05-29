As an international journalist and human rights advocate, Carroll Bogert ’83, A.M. ’86, has faced head-on some of the most urgent social issues of our time. She completed her master’s in the Regional Studies–East Asia program with Roderick MacFarquhar, who was director of the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies and a leading scholar of the Cultural Revolution in China. Bogert went on to work for the Washington Post and Newsweek in Asia, rising to the rank of bureau chief and acting foreign editor. She contributed eyewitness reporting on the student-led Tiananmen Square protests and some of the most fateful moments of the Cold War in Moscow.

Following her career in international journalism, Bogert spent 18 years at Human Rights Watch, one of the world’s leading human rights organizations. She now serves as president of The Marshall Project, a nonpartisan news organization dedicated to reporting on civil rights issues in the U.S. criminal-justice system. Launched in 2015, The Marshall Project is the youngest news organization ever to win a Pulitzer Prize.

The writer George Scialabba ’69, a friend of Bogert’s from the Fairbank Center, admires her approach to global human rights. “What struck me,” Scialabba said, “was her combination of realism and idealism, her lucid appreciation of the limits of what could be done and her unflagging enthusiasm for doing it. She was never starry-eyed and never jaded. And The Marshall Project’s work speaks for itself: It’s some of the most valuable journalism being produced in America.”

