In fiscal year 2018, the U.S. deported more than 256,000 undocumented immigrants and the number is said to be rising, though it is still below that of the height of the Obama era. The number of undocumented immigrants who voluntarily returned to their home countries is largely unknown, though the Pew Research Center estimated that from 2009 to 2014 more Mexican immigrants returned to Mexico than arrived in the U.S. Family reunification was the top reason for voluntary returns.

For the event, Sandoval and Aguilar, along with other members of the UndocuAllies leadership team, organized a three-member panel to delve into what happens when undocumented immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for an extended period return to a country they may no longer recognize as home.

The panel — people who have researched the topic, worked in the field, or been personally affected — said that the experiences of returning from extended stays in the U.S. vary widely, with some finding fulfilling career and educational opportunities and others struggling to overcome significant cultural differences and even discrimination. They reflected that the experience for both the returnees and the families they left behind is difficult, but it does get easier.

“After a while it can become so much more,” said Daniel Arenas, the co-founder of Dream in Mexico, which helps connect 17- to 35-year-old deportees and returnees who have lived in the U.S. for at least five years with educational and employment opportunities in Mexico. To date, the organization has helped more than 3,000 young adults go over their options in Mexico and get paperwork such as Mexican ID cards and passport applications in order, and even met them at the airport on their arrival.

Culture shock

Arenas, who is the event’s keynote speaker, returned to Mexico in 2007 when he was 18 after living in the U.S. for 14 years. He has seen a number of deportees and others who have returned to Mexico start careers, earn degrees, and have strong economic stability either in Mexico or in other countries like Canada and Nicaragua.

But about a half-million young Mexican adults fit Arenas’ demographic, and he has also seen people struggle with cultural expectations or the economic realities of the area they are in.

Arenas said one man supported by Dream in Mexico felt disrespected after not being paid regularly for the work he did on his grandfather’s farm, where he also lived. The man didn’t understand that for many Mexican farmers, it’s normal not to pay workers until an animal is sold or crops are harvested. A young woman the organization worked with returned to live with her grandmother in a rural town. She became uncomfortable after her grandmother wanted her to adopt a more traditional female role in their culture and learn to cook and clean for the family. She eventually moved to a more contemporary-thinking city and worked in a call center, places where many English speakers find employment, Arenas said.

“They could tell that I didn’t grow up there. My accent was different. My mannerisms were different. … I think that was the hardest part, realizing that I was not Mexican enough and not American because I lack this piece of paper.” — Ariana Aparicio Aguilar

In Arenas’ experience, major urban centers like Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara are where jobs are easiest to find. “That’s where the industries are, that’s where the universities are, that’s where the companies are that will be able to hire them and allow them to speak English and use the fact that they’re bicultural,” he said.

But being bicultural isn’t always to their advantage. There is often stigma placed on those seen as too Americanized, opening returnees to bullying, discrimination, and alienation.

“At first [people] recognize you as the fact that you returned or were deported,” Arenas said. “They saw me and saw: ‘Oh, that’s the guy that doesn’t speak Spanish well, that’s the guy that doesn’t know about Mexican culture, that’s the guy that dresses a certain way or listens to a certain type of music.’”

Aguilar had a similar experience on a 2016 trip to Mexico to visit her sick grandfather. It was her first time back in 16 years and she had to get special permission to go because of her DACA status.

“They could tell that I didn’t grow up there,” she said. “My accent was different. My mannerisms were different. The way that I dressed was different. I stood out even without opening my mouth. I think that was the hardest part, realizing that I was not Mexican enough and not American because I lack this piece of paper.”

Rebuilding a support system

It does gets better, Arenas said, as it did for him after people in his new community learned more about him and he built a strong support system of people who helped him adjust, fit in, and reach his goals. Finding a network is now one of the first things Dream in Mexico encourages deportees and other returnees to do.

“What we’ve seen is that the people who are able to have success, if you want to call it that, are the people who have a support system that’s willing to help them,” he said. “What we mean by support system is a group of people or an institution or organization that’s willing to help you in a genuine way.”

The support system can include family still in the U.S.

Kenia Alfaro ’17, M.Ed., who will be on the event’s panel, remembers when her father was deported to El Salvador in 2012 after having lived in the U.S. for 20 years. Alfaro, who helped establish UndocuAllies, said she and her family who stayed in the U.S. became a large part of her father’s support system, keeping in contact and telling him about their lives while hearing about his. She said they’ve had to make a big effort to learn more about each other so they can have deeper conversations.

“We talk and share pictures,” Alfaro said, “and update each other when we can.” It isn’t easy, but, “We do the best we can.”

As for her father’s new life in El Rosario, the municipality where he lives in El Salvador, Alfaro said he’s adjusted somewhat. He had to reintegrate himself with the community and his family there and find a new sense of purpose and ways to pass the time, so he took up hobbies such as fishing, and found a way to integrate his experience in construction, which was the work he did in the U.S.

“He loves building things,” Alfaro said, “so he makes furniture for people and, every once in a while, he does remodeling on a space that needs it.” But in a country with a lot of economic disparity, she said, “He’s very open in talking about how difficult everything still is.”

Difficult choices

The challenges went both ways. Alfaro and her family in the U.S. had to adjust to life without him and deal with the lack of income caused by his deportation. Alfaro also regretted not having her father there to witness milestones in her life, like graduations or launching her career at the Welcome Project, where she is now a development coordinator.

Those are fears Sandoval has always known.

“The risk of deportation and of being separated has always been something my family has thought of ever since I was really little,” she said. “I think that’s the scariest part — being separated.”