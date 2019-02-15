What happened to that stuffed animal you clung to as a child or those trendy shoes you once loved but have gone out of style?

It’s a question Vancouver artist Liz Magor investigates through her new exhibit “Blowout,” for which she rounded up discarded objects such as textiles, tchotchkes, and toys that had outlived the value people once placed on them.

“It’s where the title ‘Blowout’ comes from,” said Daniel Byers, director of the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, where the 13-work show is on view through March 24.

“She’s thinking about a blowout sale where everything must go. Then also the kind of psychological condition of just not caring anymore. She talks about putting all your belongings out on the street and blowing it all out. For her, these are scenes of expended energy — after the party — of what’s left, what remains.”

Magor will give a talk about the exhibit at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Carpenter Center.