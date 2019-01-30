Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Winter warm-up

Hasty Pudding names Milo Ventimiglia Man of the Year

Winter warm-up

David Thompson, Wyss Institute Technology Development Fellow, teaches synthetic biology. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Winter warm-up

David Thompson, Wyss Institute Technology Development Fellow, teaches synthetic biology. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students pick up new skills over the break in classes that range from joke-writing to synthetic biology

By Juan Siliezar Harvard Staff Writer

Date

Share

Some students worked on their comedic timing in a joke-writing workshop. Others took the pulse of their classmates in CPR training.

In its ninth year, Wintersession offered participants workshops on portraiture, city management, synthetic biology, data science, and more. Students flexed both their academic and creative muscles and picked up practical skills during the optional 10-day session leading into the spring term.

Sean Finamore (left) and Zehan Zhou team up for a project in synthetic biology class.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Zehan Zhou (left) and Teagan Stedman watch a demonstration in synthetic biology; Olivia Suozzo teaches students to take each other’s pulse in a CPR training at Smith Campus Center.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Tolulope Adeniji (left) and Emma Jakobson learn how to check pupils for dilation.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Nhu Dang plays the role of the patient while Saher Siddiqui checks for bleeding.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Tolulope Adeniji (left) and Riley Hoveland administer CPR.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Amanda Maille (center) leads a session on bandaging and splinting.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Stephen Coit teaches “Portraiture: The Original Selfie” at Lowell House. Meyling Galvez (left) took her mother, Aracely, as a subject while Erik Fliegauf drew Xue Snow Dong.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Becky Jarvis (left) illustrates her grandmother Betty Jarvis and Frank Lin draws himself.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Anthony Munson’s subject is Claude Shannon, the founder of information theory; Becky Jarvis does detail work.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jang Lee draws a portrait of his mother.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

“Letterman” and “Simpsons” writer Nell Scovell (left) leads a joke-writing session in Winthrop House, helping students Camille Schmidt (from left), Freddie Shanel, and Emily Shen craft an opening monologue based on the news.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Freddie Shanel (left) and Emily Shen workshop their jokes.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students in the four-day “Global Leader Experience” workshop meet with leaders from Boston organizations and examine global issues locally.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sophie Sun (center, Image 1) and Chinaza Asiegbu (left, Image 2) lead discussions in the “Global Leader Experience” workshop.

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Right and below, Dohyun Lee and Youngjin Song teach “Creating Art in Pairs” to James Gui at the Smith Campus Center.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Related

Fitness instructor Christina Hoff (from left), Sope Adeleye ’20, and visiting scholar Qingqing He ’18 participate in American Heart Association Heart Saver CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) training for adults, children, and infants. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

At Wintersession, fresh ways for students to explore

Creative and practical classes offer broad range of skill-building techniques

During Wintersession, students learn to make and use the technology that revolutionized human life. The atlatl, or spear-thrower, is a 10,000-year-old tool developed independently across the globe by cultures from the Arctic to New Zealand. The workshop takes place in the Peabody Museum at Harvard University. Andrew Majewski (pictured), the workshop instructor, demonstrates how to throw an atlatl during the workshop.

Hurtling back through time

Wintersession course on the atlatl gives students a hunter’s-eye view of 10,000 B.C.

Up
Next

Campus & Community

Hasty Pudding names Milo Ventimiglia Man of the Year

Milo Ventimiglia is Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year. He will be honored on Feb. 8.

Campus & Community

Hasty Pudding names Milo Ventimiglia Man of the Year

Milo Ventimiglia is Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year. He will be honored on Feb. 8.

Photo by Hubert Boesl/AP