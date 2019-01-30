David Thompson, Wyss Institute Technology Development Fellow, teaches synthetic biology.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students pick up new skills over the break in classes that range from joke-writing to synthetic biology
By Juan Siliezar Harvard Staff Writer
Some students worked on their comedic timing in a joke-writing workshop. Others took the pulse of their classmates in CPR training.
In its ninth year, Wintersession offered participants workshops on portraiture, city management, synthetic biology, data science, and more. Students flexed both their academic and creative muscles and picked up practical skills during the optional 10-day session leading into the spring term.
Sean Finamore (left) and Zehan Zhou team up for a project in synthetic biology class.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Zehan Zhou (left) and Teagan Stedman watch a demonstration in synthetic biology; Olivia Suozzo teaches students to take each other’s pulse in a CPR training at Smith Campus Center.
Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Tolulope Adeniji (left) and Emma Jakobson learn how to check pupils for dilation.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Nhu Dang plays the role of the patient while Saher Siddiqui checks for bleeding.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Tolulope Adeniji (left) and Riley Hoveland administer CPR.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Amanda Maille (center) leads a session on bandaging and splinting.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Stephen Coit teaches “Portraiture: The Original Selfie” at Lowell House. Meyling Galvez (left) took her mother, Aracely, as a subject while Erik Fliegauf drew Xue Snow Dong.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Becky Jarvis (left) illustrates her grandmother Betty Jarvis and Frank Lin draws himself.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Anthony Munson’s subject is Claude Shannon, the founder of information theory; Becky Jarvis does detail work.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Jang Lee draws a portrait of his mother.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
“Letterman” and “Simpsons” writer Nell Scovell (left) leads a joke-writing session in Winthrop House, helping students Camille Schmidt (from left), Freddie Shanel, and Emily Shen craft an opening monologue based on the news.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Freddie Shanel (left) and Emily Shen workshop their jokes.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students in the four-day “Global Leader Experience” workshop meet with leaders from Boston organizations and examine global issues locally.
Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
Sophie Sun (center, Image 1) and Chinaza Asiegbu (left, Image 2) lead discussions in the “Global Leader Experience” workshop.
Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
Right and below, Dohyun Lee and Youngjin Song teach “Creating Art in Pairs” to James Gui at the Smith Campus Center.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer