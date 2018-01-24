Wintersession 2018 gave Harvard students some much-welcomed time to explore new fields and experiences.

The optional Wintersession program, which spanned Jan. 12‒22, offered both creative and practical classes. Many students returned to campus to take part in student- or faculty-led activities that included scores of arts intensives, health and wellness seminars, sports and recreation activities, and career-related programming.

From training in life-saving to exploring gemology to relaxing at an ice-skating party, students indulged in opportunities they otherwise may not have been able to pursue.

This year’s programming included a new focus on encouraging students to use the break to grow personally and academically as they move through their College careers and become citizens of the world.

The sessions also included professional-development opportunities, from advice on writing resumes to interviewing skills. A few sessions connected students with alumni, including prominent television producers and industry professionals.