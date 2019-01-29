The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, has named Bryce Dallas Howard as its 2019 Woman of the Year. Howard is best known for her roles in blockbuster films such as “Jurassic World,” “The Help,” and “Gold.”

The Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year award is bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to entertainment. Established in 1951, the award has been given to many notable entertainers, including Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds, Katharine Hepburn, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Scarlett Johansson, Dame Helen Mirren, Octavia Spencer, and most recently Mila Kunis.

“We are thrilled to honor Bryce Dallas Howard as our 68th Woman of the Year and for her to witness the groundbreaking first performance with our wonderful cast, featuring six talented Harvard women,” said co-producer Elizabeth Mann.

Howard will next be seen in Paramount’s “Rocketman,” produced by Matthew Vaughn with Elton John and David Furnish, the biopic about the musical legend is set for release on May 31.

The Woman of the Year festivities will begin at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, with a parade through the streets of Cambridge. At 4 p.m., she will be presented with her pudding pot at Farkas Hall. A press conference will follow the presentation, and there will be a celebratory roast for the actress. Afterward, the Hasty Pudding Theatricals will preview their 171st production “France France Revolution,” the historic first featuring a cast of both men and women.

To purchase tickets to the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 171st production, “France France Revolution,” contact the HPT Box Office at 617-495-5205 or order online at www.hastypudding.org/buy-tickets. The show will be performed at Harvard University’s historic Farkas Hall at 12 Holyoke St. from Feb. 8-March 10. The company then travels to New York to perform at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College on March 15 and 16. Call 212-772-4448 for tickets. They will perform March 20-22 at Hamilton City Hall in Bermuda.