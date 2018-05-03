Q: What inspired your turn from HUD back to academia?

A: I found much of working in the federal bureaucracy frustrating. I also missed being in universities, colleges, where people could speak their minds. I arrived at HUD in the summer of ’68, when everything was being directed toward getting Hubert Humphrey elected, and then he wasn’t. So there was this political shift. For a political naïf, it was an introduction to the realms of politics. I ended up being asked a lot at HUD to write, because people thought I wrote well.

Q: You earned honors in history at Bryn Mawr, and hold advanced degrees in American civilization from Penn. I’m really interested in understanding where your passion for history came from.

A: Oh, my passion for history — it was so overdetermined, because when I was a kid we used to go to the Civil War battlefields on weekends. My brother collected Civil War armaments. We played Civil War in the woods around the house. History was so present in everything.

Q: Can you expand on that a little bit? What was it about those childhood experiences that so struck you that you chose to carry them with you into your professional life?

A: I’d say it’s a pervasive sense of the presence of the past. This is almost a cliché in Southern history, in Southern literature, but I do think it’s a characteristic of the South, the places inhabited, as Faulkner said, by “defeated grandfathers and freed slaves” [“Absalom, Absalom!”]. It’s just that those realities of the war and its memory, and the legacy and the terrible stain of slavery, are omnipresent. It is a force in how people live their own lives in the present, and that’s evident.

Q: Let’s turn to your writing, in particular “This Republic of Suffering: Death and the Civil War.” I’d love to know how you came to that specific topic.

A: Two things. I entered Civil War studies as a practicing Civil War historian at a time when U.S. history was changing dramatically. It was moving from a focus on generals, politicians, battles, and war to much more attention on everyday life and social history and the experience of people other than the powerful.

So there was this whole shift in emphasis that transformed the historiography of the Civil War, beginning probably in the early ’80s, and I very much benefited from that wave, because it opened up so many other dimensions of the experience of war that hadn’t been really treated adequately before. So that was one thing. I had been trained to think about what was people’s experience, rather than who made what happen on a policy, political, or military level.

There was also a personal dimension to it. I was diagnosed in the summer of 1988 with breast cancer. I was 40 years old, and it was this stunning news from a mammogram. I had a mastectomy and was just shocked and kept thinking: What is health? What is sickness? What is life? What is death? It had a big impact on me.

Afterwards, I wanted to work with breast cancer patients, and I did so through an organization called Reach To Recovery, where newly diagnosed breast cancer patients connect with breast cancer survivors. I wanted to do it partly because I wanted not to forget what that experience of looking at death had been like when I had my mastectomy — when I was diagnosed. Because I think it so sharpens your perceptions and makes you smell the flowers, makes you re-prioritize, makes little perturbations of life seem irrelevant. And that was very valuable.

Also, I kept reading about these 19th-century Americans, and I reported in my lectures in class on this enormous death toll. The fundamental experience for these people was death — either the threat of it or the reality of it; the proximity of it. No historian had talked about this. And as I started reading more about it, I came to see that this notion of living a life in which the awareness of death is ever-present is an enrichment of life rather than a diminution of life. In the 20th century, there’s a lot of literature about our denial of death, our refusal to confront death, our resistance to talking about it. And I could see some of the dimensions of what my experience had brought reflected in how 19th-century Americans thought about the good death and how important it was to think about death.

But as I embarked on the project, I just found more and more astonishing things that I had not been aware of. No one ever notified a soldier’s family when he died. There were no dog tags, so there were all these people who were unidentified. So it was just unfolding — this panoply of information and insight that was, I think, never addressed before because it was so obvious that no one ever thought to.

Q: That’s the historian’s dream, right, to be able to look at existing material and come up with something new and different? Did you know that you were onto something that would resonate?

A: Yes, it became evident to me that this was a really important subject. I was asked to give an honorific lecture — the Fortenbaugh Lecture, which is presented by a historian every year at Gettysburg at the anniversary of the Gettysburg Address. I tried out the death idea there, and people were just so responsive. So I started working away at it, but then along came Radcliffe, and that delayed it a lot. But I was just determined I was going to finish this.

Q: You were at Penn for 25 years as a member of the faculty. What inspired you to consider switching to an administrative role for the Radcliffe job?

A: I was asked often to do administrative things at Penn. I was part of this first wave of substantial numbers of women as institutions began to think about placing women in leadership positions and responding to the needs of their female students. So I was asked to consider administrative posts quite a lot, and I always felt I wanted to stay with my scholarship and in my classroom, so I resisted it.

Still, as I got further along in my career, I was constantly being asked to do administrative things — run a committee, be vice president of the American Historical Association, run a big committee for [Penn President] Sheldon Hackney. At Penn I was on a committee that ended up being called the Faust Committee, which I objected to strenuously. It was a committee focused on the university community and on inclusion and belonging. Do you know the Penn campus at all?

Q: No, not really.

A: There’s this kind of central artery of the campus that used to be a street and was turned into a pedestrian thoroughfare called Locust Walk. One of the issues we faced was that all the Penn fraternities were along Locust Walk, so the campus’s central artery was dominated by these organizations. Guys would sit out in front and comment on all the women when they walked by. So one of the commitments of this committee was to diversify Locust Walk and move a number of the fraternities off of it and to put a women’s center there. Sounds familiar, right?

Q: Yes.

A: So I was constantly being asked to do all this, and I thought, I need to get my head on straight and either say no to more of this or really take on an administrative job and do it as my day job and say: I’m committing myself to this. I’m not just going to try to do it on top of everything else.

Around that time, [Harvard President] Neil Rudenstine called me and said they had just merged Radcliffe and Harvard and that this new organization was being set up. He was seeking suggestions for what the institute ought to look like and who should be dean. I’d been around the block a couple times. I knew that I was on his list. So we had a conversation. Then he came to Philadelphia and we met and had another good conversation. Then he called me again, maybe late November. In January, he called again. He said, “You may know that I’ve been calling you because I’m really interested in having you be a candidate for this position.” I told him I was never leaving Penn, and that I was never going to be an administrator. He said, “Well, if you have as much as a 1 percent interest, would you just keep talking to me?”

Q: That’s a good line.

A: I used that on [current Harvard provost] Alan Garber — the exact same line. It worked too. So we kept talking. He asked me to come up and meet with the committee, and I really didn’t think I was going to do it. I said to Charles, “How would you feel if I said I wanted us to move to Massachusetts?” [Faust married Charles Rosenberg, a historian of medicine, in 1980.] He just didn’t take it seriously, because I’d said no to all these other opportunities over the years.

Q: You had turned down Harvard before. Why?

A: The history department was really a mess. They had been unable to appoint anyone in U.S. history for well over a decade. I felt if I came here, I would have to spend my time helping to clean it up, and I had a really nice, happy situation in Philadelphia.

Then, come mid-March 2000, I said yes to Neil, much to my astonishment. I think cancer played a role in this decision as well. In January 1999, if I get my dates right, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and I had a thyroidectomy. I remember thinking to myself very explicitly through all these conversations: If there’s going to be risk in my life, why don’t I take some risks instead of having these risks imposed on me?

I think that having the second cancer made me think, What the hell, why don’t I just go to Harvard and turn my life upside down? Which I don’t think I would have done, necessarily, without that. It also meant I didn’t have to disrupt my daughter because she was going to college anyway. That made it easier. And then there’s a third part of it, which is that Neil assured me that because it was an institute for advanced study, I would be able to have time to devote to my death project, to my work. It didn’t turn out that I had as much time as he had anticipated, but it was like easing into administration, in the sense that it seemed like I could retain a scholarly identity with it.

Q: It sounded like it was a challenging time, and that there was a lot of reorganizing and cuts that needed to happen.

A: I think Neil may have quite consciously chosen an outsider.

Q: When you say an outsider, not someone who had graduated from Harvard?

A: Not someone who had gone to Radcliffe, not someone who’d been embedded in the wars. He had described to me the cannon shots up and down Garden Street, between Radcliffe and Harvard. Relations were very difficult. The merger was pulled off through enormous effort and against the wishes of many. I think there were 30,000 Radcliffe alums, and 20,000 of them were irate, but none of them could blame me. I was like an innocent who marched in and said let’s move to the future.

So I had all the irate alums to deal with, but then I also had an organization that was ill-suited for what it was supposed to be. It was supposed to become an institute for advanced study, but it had this vestigial structure, staff, identity, that needed to be changed. So I had an early conversation with Neil about where I would get my legitimacy. I’m this person from Penn. You’ve appointed me. Do I just order everybody to do everything?