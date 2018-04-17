For a growing segment of the world’s population, economic inequality has become deadly. That was the message of Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton and University College London epidemiologist Michael Marmot at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health colloquium “Nations at Risk: The Changing Distributions of Population Health” on Friday.

Following introductory remarks by Harvard Chan School Dean Michelle Williams, the first hour of discussion outlined the extent of the problem. Deaton, a professor emeritus at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2015, pinpointed a rise in “deaths of despair” — his term for preventable death by suicide, alcoholism-related liver disease, or addiction. All three are rising among uneducated white males in the U.S. This points to a larger crisis, Deaton said: “American capitalism is simply not working for the working class anymore.”

There are two Americas, he added, and the great dividing line appears to be a college education. Deaton cited numerous studies showing the effects of the education gap: “Deaths of despair” account for 50 of 100,000 deaths in white males with a bachelor’s degree, but 200 per 100,000 in those without. Meanwhile, median wages have risen for college grads, but dropped for those without degrees.

“I am not suggesting that everybody get a B.A., but this divide comes up over and over again,” he said.

Deaton said the divide is no accident, and cited policy decisions and a range of related factors, including the decline of the labor movement and the measures multinational corporations have pushed to undermine it — notably, company-favoring arbitration and noncompete clauses.