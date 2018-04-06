For associate registrar for operations Ethel Falaise, who was recognized for her skills as a manager, being nominated by her colleagues was an honor in itself.
“It’s always such a heartwarming feeling when you are recognized by your community in such a public manner as the Dean’s Distinction Award,” she said. “I enjoy being a resource for my office and care very much about the work that I do and people whom I work with. Additionally, the fact that this community award is nomination-based made receiving it even sweeter. The idea that someone took the time out of their day to write accolades about me is such a kind and selfless gesture. I’m honored.”
Nyasha Borde, coordinator in the Department of Philosophy, was recognized for her proactive work in reaching out to experts in the Finance Office and International Office and her ability to take on a variety of responsibilities in the department.
“I was so humbled when I discovered that I was nominated by several faculty and staff members within my department, people for whom I have the utmost respect and admiration,” she said. “I always tell people that I am so lucky to have landed in the Philosophy Department. They have gone out of their way to make me and my family feel like an integral part of their community and have recognized me and my efforts in many small, and not-so-small ways since I joined the department as a temp in 2013. Now to be recognized by the dean as well … it’s hard to find the words to express my gratitude to the FAS, the deans and, most importantly, the Harvard Philosophy community for all of the love they have shown me over the years.”
2018 Dean’s Distinction Individual Recipients
Amina Alam, Harvard Museums of Science and Culture
Seth Avakian, FAS Office for Faculty Affairs / Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
Lisa Ball, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology
Adam Beaver, The Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning
Emery Boose, Harvard Forest
Nyasha Borde, Department of Philosophy
James Capobianco, Houghton Library, Harvard College Library
Carolyn Choong, Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations
Rachael Dane, Harvard Public Affairs and Communications
Janet Daniels, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
Paul Dwyer, Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology
David Evans, Harvard College Office of Admissions and Financial Aid
Ethel Falaise, FAS Registrar’s Office
Lisa Frazier-Zezze, SEAS Academic Programs
Katherine Gates, Administrative Operations, Administration and Finance
Jessica Gauchel, Department of Sociology
Mark Gerstel, Department of Psychology
Sarah Gordon, Harvard University Asia Center
Odile Harter, Widener Library, Harvard College Library
Kara Kelley, FAS Development
Jiyoun Jennie Kim, Reischauer Institute of Japanese Studies
Anna Kreslavskaya, Department of Mathematics
John Langridge, Division of Continuing Education
Rebecca Loose, SEAS Computing
Monica Munson, Department of Anthropology
Mark Omura, Museum of Comparative Zoology
Monica Oyama, Department of Human Evolutionary Biology
Kristin Pennarun, Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology
Christopher Perry, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology
Monique Rivera, Department of Anthropology
Damari Rosado, Department of Economics (Interim)
Michaela Schmull, Harvard University Herbaria
Lauren Scully, Division of Continuing Education
Victoria Shen, Instructional Media Services
Rebecca Skolnik, Harvard College Writing Program
Katherine Steele, Harvard College Freshman Dean’s Office
Britta Wierich, Office of Physical Resources and Planning
Sarah Zeiser, Office of the Dean of Arts and Humanities
Adam Zewe, SEAS Communications
2018 Dean’s Distinction Team Recipients
Classroom to Table (C2T) Team
Lauren Raece, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Education
Ian Richmond, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Education
Kara-Sue Sweeney, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Education
Candice Wesson, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Education
Lecture Demonstration Services Team
Allen Crockett, Science Education
Daniel Davis, Science Education
Daniel Rosenberg, Science Education
Center for African Studies Team
Obenewa Amponsah, Center for African Studies
Susan Cook, Center for African Studies
Maggie Lopes, Center for African Studies
Candace Lowe, Center for African Studies
Lerato Motaung, Center for African Studies
Nthatisi Quella, Center for African Studies
Rosaline Salifu, Center for African Studies
Pre-College Program Startup and Growth Team
Megan Baugh, Division of Continuing Education
Heather Codner, Division of Continuing Education
Karen Flood, Division of Continuing Education
Beserat Kelati, Division of Continuing Education
Matthew Muro, Division of Continuing Education
Jacqueline Newcomb, Division of Continuing Education
Karen Ogden, Division of Continuing Education
Re’sheka Tapps, Division of Continuing Education