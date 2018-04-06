Given the distractions of mobile technology and the internet, it can be a challenge to keep a student’s attention in the classroom these days.

Thankfully, the Lecture Demonstration Services team is here to help.

The three-person team is responsible for more than 400 demonstrations that have enriched the classroom experience for students, working on everything from a vacuum cannon capable of firing pingpong balls through aluminum cans to a series of four lenses that can bend light around objects like an optical “cloaking device.”

Their efforts — along with the work of dozens of other Faculty of Arts and Sciences staff members — were honored last week as part of the annual Dean’s Distinction Awards ceremony.

“You have successfully spearheaded one of the most popular programs at Harvard College, providing students and faculty the opportunity to connect outside the classroom,” Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Michael D. Smith told the honorees during the ceremony. “You curated an exceptional exhibition to celebrate Houghton Library’s 75th anniversary… that highlighted the ways Harvard’s incredible collections have shaped the intellectual lives of our faculty and students, and thoughtfully organized new programming in our libraries and labs. You are a fantastic portrait of the best of our staff. Our faculty and students are incredibly fortunate to have your ideas, your engagement, and your partnership. And I am grateful to be able to acknowledge your superlative work. You make Harvard better. On behalf of the faculty, I extend my sincere thanks to you.”