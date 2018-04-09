Known as the “Eternal City,” a label that underscores its long history of both tests and triumphs, Rome is simultaneously the stuff of fantasy and fact, legend and legions, myth and matter. Once the center of an empire that spanned the Mediterranean and much of Western Europe, the Italian capital speaks through its architecture as a giant of history and influence.

On Thursday, Joseph Connors, a professor of history of art and architecture, took his listeners on a virtual tour of two of Rome’s iconic spaces, the Piazza San Pietro, also known as St. Peter’s Square, and the Piazza Navona. In each venue, Connors said, visitors see the influence of papal directives and desires alongside the artistic brilliance of Gian Lorenzo Bernini, an Italian sculptor and architect largely responsible for defining the city’s 17th-century look.

Connors’ Harvard Art Museums talk was a companion to the exhibit “Rome: Eternal City,” which features a range of etchings and drawings of 17th- and 18th-century Rome and has served as a teaching tool for his current undergraduate course of the same name.

In the Piazza Navona, built atop the Stadium of Domitian, Pope Innocent X — “from whose anger no one was immune,” one of his minsters reportedly said — wielded a major influence on the look of the square. Eager to expand his small family palace next to the piazza, he acquired several adjoining palaces and razed others, making way for the redesign of the medieval St. Agnes church, converting it into “the locus of a great family chapel.”

Bernini’s iconic Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi, or the Fountain of the Four Rivers, is another highlight of the square, Connors noted. A Roman obelisk covered with Egyptian inscriptions “sits atop a tremendously daring base” featuring vivid caverns, rocks, animals, plants, and four massive figures representing four major rivers of the world.

Connors believes Bernini looked beyond Rome, to the work of Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens, when designing his 1651 fountain. In a bit of detective work, the art historian studied a book in Harvard’s Houghton Library containing Rubens’ prints. The works, which depict the “joyous entry” in 1635 of Cardinal Infante Ferdinand, the ruler of Spanish Netherlands, into Antwerp as its new governor, include images of temporary stages and arches erected for the celebration that were covered with Rubens’ designs.

One arch contains striking similarities to the Italian fountain, including a range of mysterious creatures, trees, coins, a lion hiding in a grotto, and four rivers. Bernini was “really looking for stimulation” said Connors.