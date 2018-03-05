Harvard Foundation honors Solange as Artist of the Year

Hundreds of members of the Harvard community — students, faculty, staff, and others — packed Sanders Theatre on Saturday to see Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Solange Knowles accept the Harvard Foundation’s 2018 Artist of the Year award as part of Cultural Rhythms.

The annual show was the first since the death of S. Allen Counter, founding director of the foundation, and there were several tributes to him throughout the day, including a video showing highlights from his Harvard tenure.