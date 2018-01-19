The bright sparkle of the new year leads right smack into the dead of winter, which can be draining and eventually dispiriting. But if you drill down, what comes with the dark days is the unfolding schedule of a fresh slate of arts and entertainment events to anticipate for the months ahead.

It’s possible to start making concert and theater plans now, when most of the best seats are still available. This is when the year’s big-ticket events are booked and announced, the better to build a buzz around them.

If, for instance, you want to get into the Opera House to see September and October’s performances of “Hamilton,” the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical sensation that won multiple Tonys, delighted critics, and ticked off a vice president, you’d better get cracking. Tickets for the show, which is set to run Sept. 18–Nov. 18, aren’t officially on sale yet, but that hasn’t stopped resale sites from offering prime seats for $1,000 and up. When tickets do become available through the box office, you can bet they won’t last long, so now’s the time to start planning.