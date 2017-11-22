Marcus Briggs-Cloud, M.T.S. ’10, has dedicated his life to revitalizing his ancestral tongue and the cultural identity it sustains. An indigenous Maskoke, for more than a decade he has been teaching his native language to college and high school students and preverbal infants, including his own children, to whom he has never spoken a word of English. He returned to the Divinity School in October to participate in the biennial Native American Speaker Series. For part two of a two-part series of discussions with Native American language preservationists, Briggs-Cloud sat down with the Gazette to discuss his work since leaving Cambridge.

We speak, therefore we are