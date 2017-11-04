Four Harvard undergraduates were among the 32 Americans named Rhodes Scholars on Saturday. They will begin their studies at the University of Oxford next October.

The students, all from the Class of 2018, are Tania Fabo, Samarth Gupta, Harold Gonzalez, and Alan Yang. Harvard undergraduate Jamie Beaton had been previously named an international Rhodes winner.

The 2018 class of U.S. Rhodes Scholars was drawn from 866 nominations by 299 colleges and universities nationwide. With this year’s group, Harvard counts 364 Rhodes Scholars in its history.

Established in 1902 by the will of British philanthropist Cecil Rhodes, the scholarships cover all costs for two or three years of study at Oxford. Winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, personal integrity, and leadership potential, among other attributes.

Click here for a complete list of the 2018 Rhodes Scholars.