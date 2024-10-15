No Image Available

Watchdogs: Inspectors General and the Battle for Honest and Accountable Government 

 By: Glenn A. Fine  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 2024
Recommended by Carol Steiker, Henry J. Friendly Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

As even many lawyers do not know, every federal agency has an inspector general (IG) tasked with making government more honest, efficient, and accountable. Glenn Fine served as IG for two of the largest and most important federal agencies — the Justice Department and the Defense Department, working in one of those capacities across every presidential administration from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump. In his engaging and revealing account, Fine illuminates the intense pressures that IGs face and the difficult calls they must make. Criticized from all sides as either “junkyard dogs” (when thought to be too aggressive) or “lapdogs” (when thought to be not aggressive enough), Fine makes a compelling case for IGs as indispensable “watchdogs” — the title of this excellent book.

