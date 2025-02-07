No Image Available

There Is No Antimemetics Division

 By: qntm  Category: Fiction  Published: 2021 More Details
 Description:

Recommended by Isaac Kohane, Marion V. Nelson Professor of Biomedical Informatics, chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School, and professor of pediatrics, Boston Children’s Hospital

An exploration of a captivating concept: ideas that actively resist being remembered or understood. The story follows agents fighting entities and concepts that can erase themselves from human consciousness, leading to haunting scenarios where characters must leave notes for their future selves, who will have forgotten everything about their mission — or even their own identity. It resonates even more in our emerging AI era. Also, right after I ordered the paperback, that format was no longer listed on Amazon (no joke).

*Note: Will be available October 2025.

