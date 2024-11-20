No Image Available

Sisters of the Yam: Black Women and Self-Recovery

 By: bell hooks  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 1994
 Description:

Recommended by Bianca Baldridge, Associate Professor of Education at the Graduate School of Education

“Sisters of the Yam: Black Women and Self-Recovery” by bell hooks, originally published in 1994, solidified hooks as one of the most powerful feminist voices of her generation. The book explores the ways in which Black women are affected by racism and sexism, and how their emotional health is crucial to healing. The book’s empowering message was a great encouragement to Baldridge.

“I read this book at a time in my life when I needed to be reminded about the importance of healing, and most importantly, healing alongside community,” she said.

 

Back to all books

You might like

Trending

  1. Campus & Community

    8 Harvard students named Rhodes Scholars

    5 in U.S. class, most for any institution, joined by 3 international recipients

    4 min read

  2. Health

    Too much sitting hurts the heart

    Even with exercise, sedentary behavior can increase risk of heart failure by up to 60%, according to study

    4 min read

  3. Health

    Is cheese bad for you?

    Nutritionist explains why you’re probably eating way too much

    3 min read