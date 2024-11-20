Description:

Recommended by Bianca Baldridge, Associate Professor of Education at the Graduate School of Education

“Sisters of the Yam: Black Women and Self-Recovery” by bell hooks, originally published in 1994, solidified hooks as one of the most powerful feminist voices of her generation. The book explores the ways in which Black women are affected by racism and sexism, and how their emotional health is crucial to healing. The book’s empowering message was a great encouragement to Baldridge.

“I read this book at a time in my life when I needed to be reminded about the importance of healing, and most importantly, healing alongside community,” she said.