Remarkably Bright Creatures

 By: Shelby van Pelt  Category: Fiction  Published: 2022
 Description:

Recommended by Heather Hill, Hazen-Nicoli Professor in Teacher Learning and Practice and the faculty co-chair of Teaching and Teacher Leadership

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby van Pelt tells the story of a widow wrestling with the loss of her husband and missing son. In a surprising turn of events, she befriends a giant Pacific octopus at the aquarium where she works. Hill said van Pelt’s debut novel is a current favorite.

“It features a startlingly funny octopus and insight into human (and cephalopod) grief. Prepare to cry,” she said.

