Description:

Recommended by Milena Batanova, director of research and evaluation at Making Caring Common, Harvard Graduate School of Education

“Letter to My Daughter” is the third book of essays by the renowned poet Maya Angelou, and is one book that Batanova lists as her favorite. The book is “dedicated to the daughter [Angelou] never had but sees all around her.” Angelou shares experiences from her childhood as well as reflections on her life’s journey. Batanova said she remembers crying tears of joy, nostalgia, and everything in between.

“This book resonated with me in so many deeply personal ways, particularly her advice about respecting and appreciating others’ cultures and being fully authentic,” she said.