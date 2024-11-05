No Image Available

Invitation to a Banquet: The Story of Chinese Food

 By: Fuchsia Dunlop  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 2023
 Description:

A recommendation by Eugene Soltes, McLean Family Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

In such a divisive time, where it can often feel increasingly challenging to connect deeply to different cultures, food has an extraordinary capacity to unite. Dunlop’s “Invitation to a Banquet” shares a mesmerizing series of stories based on different regional Chinese dishes and their associated histories. Each time I picked up the book, I felt transported (and always a bit hungrier).

