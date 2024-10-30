No Image Available

How Do You Feel? One Doctor’s Search for Humanity in Medicine

 By: Jessi Gold  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 2024
 Description:

Recommended by Greg M. Epstein, Humanist Chaplain at Harvard

Harvard alumna Dr. Uché Blackstock’s blockbuster January 2024 book, “Legacy: a Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine,” opened a watershed of dialogue around how to improve the health and caring professions. A big question has been where to go from here, and psychiatrist Jessi Gold’s book “How Do You Feel?” provides a meaningful part of the answer. Written with deep vulnerability and compassion, Gold calls for not only doctors but all of us to recognize our own humanity, and to explore more deeply what it means to care for others and for ourselves.

